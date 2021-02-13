Editor’s note: The best-laid plans sometimes change — especially due to the chance of a snowstorm blowing through the area and basketball teams dropping out of a district play. The Allen High School girls basketball team was supposed to be playing for a district championship today, but the Haileyville girls team dropped out of the tournament with late notice. So Allen played Quinton Friday for the Class A District Tournament on their own home court. Results of that contest were not available at press time due to an early deadline due to the inclement weather that has come and is approaching. This story was scheduled to publish today, before the Lady Mustangs played a postseason contest.
———o———
ALLEN — It’s been a crazy year for high school basketball teams and the Allen Lady Mustangs were no exception.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit the Allen girls hard. Coach Dottie Slabaugh’s squad played one game in November and two more to start its December schedule and then were forced into quarantine. The Lady Mustangs probably didn’t think they’d ever get out.
After defeating Asher 71-30 on Dec. 4, Allen spent a month and a day off. The Lady Mustangs resumed action on Jan. 5 at Holdenville.
It’s been a topsy-turvy season ever since and Allen — ranked No. 20 — entered the playoffs with a 10-8 mark.
It was a rollercoaster ride for sure.
“We have definitely had some highs and lows,” Slabaugh told The Ada News. “It was tough playing our first week and then waiting almost a month before we played our next game because of a quarantine.”
Slabaugh plays a number of freshmen and sophomores who missed valuable playing time in December.
“Several young players have taken the court for us and gained experience throughout the season. I am thankful for the seniors we have and the experience they bring to those that are younger,” she said. “We have played a tough schedule and several ranked teams, which have made us a better team.”
It was a rough trip to the Longhorn Classic in Alex for the Lady Mustangs. They went 1-2 at that event but their losses were close setbacks to Class A No. 11 Ninnekah and Class A No. 15 Calumet.
“We went to the Alex tournament in hopes of seeing some teams that we wouldn’t normally, and faced tough competition that also made us better,” Slabaugh said.
About two weeks later, Allen competed in the 2021 Tri-County tournament hosted by North Rock Creek high school and fared much better, bringing-home the first-place trophy with a 41-38 win over the host school, a Class 3A club.
They ended the season going 2-3 in their last five games. But all those losses were also to ranked teams — Class B No. 13 Roff, Class 2A No. 9 Stratford and Class A No. 12 Strother.
Still, Slabaugh and company have big plans to make a run in the playoffs. She feels like Allen got a decent draw in the Class A Area IV bracket.
“The playoffs are always tough to predict, and I don’t envy anyone trying to make it all equal, as that is nearly impossible. However, I feel our draw was more than fair,” she said. “We get to stay home for districts and the first-round regional game, where a lot of teams will have to travel.”
The Lady Mustangs’ area tournament is loaded with ranked teams.
“Hydro-Eakly is the top-ranked team in our area at No. 2 and Crowder is next at No. 5. Beyond that, there are several more from the top 20, including us, Strother (No. 12), Stuart (No. 18) and Velma-Alma (No. 11).
What will the Lady Mustangs have to do to have some success in the postseason?
“We will have to do what all good teams have to do — plan and prepare for each game as they come, and be playing our best basketball with a team mindset,” she said.
Let the games begin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.