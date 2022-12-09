ALLEN — Five Allen High School football players were honored when the All-District A6 awards were released.
Senior Tagus Howard was named the District A-6 Running Back of the Year after leading the Allen ground game this season.
Senior Jakob Hisaw was named one of two A-6 Offensive Linemen of the Year.
Senior Coyt Bell was named the Corner of the Year after his solid 2022 campaign on the defensive side of the ball.
Another hard-hitting senior defensive player, Quinton Walker, was named the Safety of the Year.
Quinn Corum, Allen’s senior quarterback, was named the co-District A-6 Athlete of the Year.
“It was an honor and a pleasure to watch these guys grow as football players and as young men,” said Allen head coach Matt McCreary. “They fought hard all year and won the respect of the entire district.”
Two Konawa High School players also received top District A-6 honors.
Christian Matchie was named the Quarterback of the Year and Zach Reavis was named co-Special Teamer of the Year.
The District A-6 Most Valuable player was Eric Ortega of Mounds. Aiden Fry of Savanna was named the A-6 Offensive Player of the Year and Stetson Bunyard of Stroud was named the A-6 Defensive Player of the Year.
Justin Cooper of Mounds was selected as the Wide Receiver of the Year and Mason Sinnett of Liberty was tabbed at the Tight End of the Year.
The top Defensive Tackle award went to Ike Warrior of Wewoka and the Defensive End of the Year was Charles McAlister of Liberty.
The A-6 Inside Linebacker of the Year was awarded to Devin Denton of Stroud and the A-6 Outside Linebacker of the Year was Jason Cooper of Mounds.
Wewoka’s Natalie Davis was co-Special Teamer of the Year. Davis received statewide attention when she handled punting and kickoff duties against Mounds so the Tigers wouldn’t have to forfeit the game due to lack of numbers.
The District A-6 Coaching Staff of the Year went to Stroud. The Tigers were district champs with a perfect 6-0 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.