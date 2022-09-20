Allen jumps on Byng early in win

BYNG — The Allen High School softball team set the tone with eight runs in the top of the first inning and never allowed Byng to catch up in a 12-9 win over the host Lady Pirates Friday night.
The Lady Mustangs won for the fifth straight time to improve to 19-9 on the year, while Byng slipped to 10-18.
Allen hosted Weleetka and Varnum on Monday and travels to Savanna today to prepare for the playoffs. The Lady Mustangs host Indianola and Liberty in a Class A District Tournament beginning at noon on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, coach Markus Carr and company have a big week ahead full of District 4A-2 contests. Byng hosted Classen SAS on Monday, hosts McLoud at 5 p.m. today in a doubleheader and is at Perkins-Tryon at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Byng ends the week with a trip to Latta at 4:30 p.m. Friday to battle their local rivals.
Allen held leads of 9-4 and 11-5 en route to Friday’s victory.
Kaylee Davis spearheaded an explosive 18-hit Allen attack, going 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Maebery Wallace finished 2-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored, while Ava Laden ended up 2-for-2, walked three times and scored twice.
Alexis Slabaugh went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, four RBIs and a run scored, while Addison Prentice finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored.
Macyee Davis also had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run for the visitors.
Joelee Williams paced Byng at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, five RBIs and three runs scored. Havyn Miller went 2-for-4 in Byng’s eight-hit offense, while McKenzie Alford finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
Both pitchers in the contest combined for 13 walks and two hit batters.
