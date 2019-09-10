Allen holds off Tishomingo

ALLEN – Airyn Knighten ran for 121 yards on 13 carries and scored a touchdown while quarterback Kason Smith scored twice while netting 72 yards on 17 attempts, as the Allen Mustangs held off Tishomingo, 20-19, Friday night.
Smith had TD runs of 21 and 13 yards, while Knighten ripped off a 30-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.
Allen totaled 255 yards of offense, with 243 of that coming on the ground. Shawn Husband added 50 yards on just three carries to the Mustang running attack.
Defensively, Allen received seven tackles and a quarterback sack from Caden Howard. Gage Husband followed with six tackles, Quinton Walker had five and Knighten ended up with four stops to go with three pass deflections, one caused fumble and a fumble recovery.
Colton Howard (four tackles), Shawn Husband (three tackles) and Gerrison Johnson (two tackles) each had a quarterback sack, and Corey Knighten registered three tackles to go with a fumble recovery. Boone Brechee also broke up a pair of passes to go with his three stops.
Smith lifted the Mustangs to a 6-0 lead off his 21-yard TD run, but Tishomingo held a 7-6 edge at the end of the quarter.
Allen did claim a 12-7 halftime advantage off Smith’s 13-yard scoring run.
But the Indians had a 13-12 edge going into the fourth quarter before Airyn Knighten’s 30-yard TD run, followed by a key 2-point conversion run by Airyn Knighten proved to be the difference.
Tishomingo did close the gap with a 43-yard scoring pass, but it was too little, too late as the Mustangs came away with the one-point victory.
