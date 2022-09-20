ALLEN — The host Allen Mustangs needed a 10-yard run by freshman Kayd Bell in the second overtime to finally hold off Coalgate 39-33 in a Week 3 thriller Friday night.
The Mustangs improved to 2-1 to start the season, while Coalgate dropped to 0-3.
“I felt like we made some mistakes to keep them in the game,” said Allen head coach Matt McCreary. “I’m proud of the team for battling back and refusing to lay down. We just have to continue to get better.”
Coalgate trailed by 12 late in the third quarter before conducting a rally.
The Wildcats got a 4-yard run from Jody Trevathan late in the third quarter but a two-point run was stopped short, leaving Allen with a 27-21 lead.
Coalgate had the only score of the fourth quarter on a 39-yard pass from Ryfle Gold to Cade Cometti. A Tyson Franklin PAT attempt that could have secured a win for the Wildcats was blocked and the game went to overtime knotted at 27-27.
Franklin hauled in a 4-yard pass from Gold in the first overtime for Coalgate. Franklin missed a PAT kick, but the visitors still led 33-27.
Allen answered with a tough 2-yard TD run by Tagus Howard, but a game-winning PAT attempt by Quinn Corum was no good and the teams headed to the second OT period tied at 33-all.
Allen got the ball first in the second overtime and Bell scored from the 10. A two-point rush was no good, leaving the score 39-33.
Coalgate failed to answer after a fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
Allen finished with a balanced rushing attack, led by Quinton Walker who gained 75 yards and a touchdown on just five carries. Bell also had five touches and finished with 53 yards, while Howard ended up with 37 yards and a score on 14 carries.
Corum, the Allen QB, completed 7-of-16 passes for 84 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Taylor Wood had two catches for 44 yards and a score and Easton Lebo had two grabs for 24 yards and a TD.
Gold had a solid night for the Wildcats, completing 12-of-27 passes for 149 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Trevathan led the CHS rushing attack with 110 yards and a TD on 20 carries. Cade Cometti added 14 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Franklin led Coalgate’s receivers with seven catches for 73 yards and a score.
Howard led Allen’s defensive charge with 12.5 tackles. Noah Bray was next with 6.5 stops.
Trevathan recorded 10 tackles to pace the visitors, while Franklin and Landon Hopkins followed with seven tackles each.
Allen hosts Konawa in a Week 4 matchup Friday night, while Coalgate travels to Marietta on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.