ALLEN — Before summer, Allen High School sports was facing a big dilemma: a slew of coaching vacancies.
It appeared the school might have to spend the summer searching for new head coaches in football, girls basketball, baseball and softball. But good fortune fell upon the system, and all of those coaching roles were filled by the end of May — and by coaches with proven track records.
Two of those coaches are Dottie and Kevin Slabaugh. The Slabaughs come from, and have had much success at, Broken Bow High School (which partipates in Class 4A in most of its athletic programs).
After a decade in that large-school scene, the Slabaughs are now getting taste of small school ball.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dottie Slabaugh is the new head basketball coach for the Lady Mustangs. She has been coaching for the past 12 years and had spent the last 10 years as leader of the Broken Bow girls basketball program.
In three of the last four years, she has led the Lady Savages to the state tournament — twice finishing as semifinalists and once as quarterfinalists.
In eight of the past 11 years, her teams won district tournaments.
“I’ve been fortunate to have really good kids,” Dottie said. “They’re very resilient, and they’ll give you all they have most of the time.”
It’s also a homecoming of sorts for Dottie, who is from the area. She graduated from Calvin High School.
“That’s a big part of it,” she said of her move to Allen, located just 15 miles from Calvin. “My husband is from the area where we (lived and coached previously), and (we were there) about 20 years. And, so, it’s kind of my turn to come back home for a while.”
Dottie and her players have been busy since her arrival. She’s getting to know the players and is excited for what’s to come.
They began their summer by attending a skills camp at Ada High School, put on by AHS girls head coach Christie Jennings.
“Most of my high school kids here at Allen showed up for that,” Dottie said. “It wasn’t something that I said, ‘Hey, you have to go to this,’ it was something I said, ‘This is going to be good for you, and for me to get to know you.’ And most showed up. There were one or two who had prior commitments like work, or things of that nature. And that’s to be expected. But I was proud to see how many just dove in.”
They followed the skills with a camp trip to a team camp in Tushka for three days the following week.
“At that point, I just wanted to see them play,” Dottie said. “I’m still just getting to know the kids and how they play, and who they are as people. Because that’s important too.”
After that, it was on to Vinita Team Camp.
“For most of those camps, we had two teams running, varsity and JV,” Dottie explained. “And for the month of June, we probably played 45 games. And that’s a typical summer for what I’m used to. And they all showed up, they all bought in and played super-hard. I saw lots of things that I’m excited about, and saw some things that maybe made them uncomfortable. Things I suggested, or whatever, but that didn’t stop them from trying.”
Dottie said the Lady Mustangs have also been strength training since June.
She will also serve as the girls track coach and will teach. She is certified in business and computer applications.
SOFTBALL
Kevin Slabaugh is the new head softball coach at Allen. He will also be an assistant girls basketball coach and will teach social studies.
Kevin started off at Broken Bow as an assistant baseball coach, then eventually became the head softball coach for the Lady Savages.
“Then, after two years of the baseball and softball splitting in the fall and the spring, I went to full time just softball in the fall and the spring,” he said.
Kevin also served as the freshman girls basketball coach and was an assistant coach for the high school girls basketball team. Prior to teaching and coaching at Broken Bow, Kevin was a teacher for four years at Idabel.
He is looking forward to getting back on the softball field, picking up the challenge of taking over a new program, setting goals and building on a solid foundation that has already been set by the Allen program.
“I know they’ve had some success here recently, so I want to improve on that and try to take that next step and get them to the state tournament,” Kevin said.
Many of Dottie’s basketball players also play softball. And all of the Lady Mustangs begin their preseason days during strength and conditioning. After those morning workouts, many of the girls head to softball practice, which began July 15.
The Lady Mustangs will have their first scrimmage at 4:30 p.m. Monday, battling host Coalgate and Antlers at the Coalgate Festival. Allen will then host Wewoka at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 9 for another scrimmage before opening the 2019 fastpitch season for real when Tupelo visits Allen at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.