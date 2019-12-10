ALLEN – Roff playmaker Trayson Miller got a good look at the basket at the end of the Tigers’ semifinal contest with local rival Allen Friday night at the 2019 Pontotoc Conference Tournament.
However, Miller’s last-second shot rolled around the rim and fell off, and the host Mustangs held on for a slim 48-47 victory.
“It was your typical Allen-Roff basketball game,” said veteran Allen boys coach Greg Mills.
With four seconds left, Roff head coach Larry Johnston called a play and got Miller the shot he wanted and usually makes. It just didn’t fall.
“Larry did a great job of drawing up the right play. The Miller kid got a great shot that just rolled out. It could have very easily gone the other way,” Mills said.
Allen led 24-22 at halftime but used a 15-10 run in the third period to carry a 39-32 lead into the final frame.
Roff came roaring back, outscoring the Mustangs 15-9 to end the game, but the rally fell just short.
Rylan Black and Chad Milne both scored 12 points to pace Allen’s balanced attack. Milne sank two 3-point shots.
Chris Holcomb added nine points before leaving the game in the fourth period with a knee injury. Airyn Knighten chipped in seven, while Gerison Johnson added six. Both players hit one 3-point shot.
Roff got 14 points from Miller, 13 more from Wil Joplin and 10 from Brady Benedict.
The Tigers hit just 12-of-23 free throws in the contest, compared to a 5-of-8 showing for Allen.
Paulin drops 33 in
win over Asher
Cade Paulin fired in 33 points as the Class 2A sixth-ranked Vanoss Wolves knocked off the Class A eighth-ranked Asher Indians 63-51 Friday night in the other boys semifinal contest.
The win advanced Vanoss, 8-0 on the season, to Saturday’s championship game against host Allen, while Asher fell to 6-1 and faced Roff in the third-place game.
“Vanoss applies tremendous physical defensive pressure,” said Asher head coach Scott Hamilton. “They took us out of our game, forcing several turnovers and limiting us to very minimal 3-point attempts.”
Tucker Bucher tossed in 10 points for the winners. Carter Perry followed with eight, including two 3-point buckets, and Ryan Dennis tacked on six total points.
The Indians cut the lead to four with about four minutes to play in the third, despite Patch Hamilton fouling out at that point. He had 12 points and seven rebounds in 2 ½ quarters.
Mike McDonald led Asher with 21 points, and Tray Odell contributed 12.
“Juniors Mike McDonald and Tray Odell stepped up and carried us,” Scott Hamilton said. “Our toughness was tested. This game will make us better down the road.”
Calvin girls blitz Asher
Hannah Harris scored 29 points and outscored the entire Asher team in Calvin’s 41-28 win over the Lady Indians in consolation play Friday evening.
Calvin led just 10-8 after the first quarter and 18-14 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs took control with a 14-4 run in the third period.
Kathryn Dixon scored 14 points for Asher, and Alexis Francis followed with eight.
Tupelo trumps Stonewall
The Tupelo Lady Tigers used a big third quarter to sock Stonewall 37-30 Friday in girls consolation play at the Pontotoc Conference Tournament.
Stonewall led 9-6 early, and the game was knotted at 14-14 at halftime. Tupelo used a 14-5 third-quarter advantage to build a 28-19 lead.
Kylee Watson led a balanced THS offense with nine points, while Breonna D’Aguanno followed with eight. Shaylyn McCollum chipped in seven, and Kaylea Palmer followed with six.
Stonewall got a game-best 18 points from Mahayla Walker and eight more points from Meghan Sliger.
Walker hit four 3-pointers, while Sliger knocked down two.
Note: Brian Johnson contributed to this report.
