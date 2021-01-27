SHAWNEE — The Allen Lady Mustangs survived a two-point fourth quarter and held back host North Rock Creek 41-38 in the finals of the 2021 Tri-County Tournament Saturday night in Shawnee.
The Lady Mustangs had defeated Earlsboro 41-27 the day before in a semifinal contest.
Allen, ranked No. 20 in Class A, improved to 8-5 on the year. North Rock Creek is 9-5 and Earlsboro is sitting at 7-8.
In the boys third-place game, short-handed Allen defeated Pontotoc Conference rival Asher 56-37. The Mustangs moved to 9-5 on the year, while Asher slipped to 9-10.
Both Allen teams are at Tupelo Friday and at Stratford Saturday.
GIRLS
Championship
Allen 41, N. Rock Creek 38
Allen led 20-14 after the first quarter and both teams scored 10 points in the second to make it 30-24 at halftime.
The Lady Mustangs edged the Lady Cougars 9-7 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 39-31. The tournament hosts finished the game on a 7-2 run in the final frame.
“It was another great defensive effort for the Lady Mustangs,” head coach Dottie Slabaugh said. “We survived early foul trouble to get the win.”
Hannah Harris — who hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 14 points in the first period — led Allen with 25 points. Emily Sells also hit double figures with 10 points.
North Rock Creek was led by Haley Hacker and Macy Buoy with seven points each. Katlyn Masquas and Lydia VanAntwerp chipped in six points apiece.
Semifinals
Allen 41, Earslboro 27
Earlsboro was clinging to a one-point lead after the first quarter before the Lady Mustangs began to take care of business.
Allen used a 10-3 run in the second quarter to grab a 21-15 halftime lead. Both teams scored six points apiece in a third before Allen pulled away with a game-ending 14-6 volley.
“It was a great defensive outing for us. We had a rough start and gave up 12 points in the first quarter but only allowed 15 through the last three quarters,” Slabaugh said.
Allen had just three players reach the scoring column. Hannah Harris scored a game-high 23 points, Emily Sells reached double figures with 10 and Macyee Davis followed with the final eight.
Sierra Streater and Sierra Smith scored eight points each for the Lady Wildcats, while Mariana Siqueirus followed with seven.
BOYS
3rd Place
Allen 56, Asher 37
Chad Milne erupted for a game-high 31 points — including four 3-pointers — and the short-handed Allen Mustangs charged past Asher.
Gage Hold suffered a dislocated finger early in the contest and Coyt Bell was out nursing an ankle injury.
“The kids played hard. We just hope to get healthy soon,” said Allen head coach Greg Mills.
Allen set the tone with a 17-7 first-quarter run. Both teams scored eight points in the second, but the Mustangs pulled away with a 16-10 surge in the third and ended the contest by outscoring the Indians 15-12 in the fourth period.
Freshman Easton Ledo scored nine points for Allen, while Brayden Tatum followed with six on the strength of two 3-point baskets.
Tray Odell and Mike McDonald both scored nine points to lead the Asher offense. Devon Lamb was next with six. McDonald hit a pair of treys for Asher.
