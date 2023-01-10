STRINGTOWN — The Allen High School girls basketball team made it look easy.
The Lady Mustangs soared past host Stringtown 60-32 Saturday night to capture the championship of the 2023 Stringtown Event Center Shootout.
Allen, ranked No. 18 in Class A, improved to 9-2 on the year, while the Lady Tigers dropped to 10-5.
Allen had defeated Savanna 51-14 24 hours before in a semifinal contest.
“We had three good days. We gave up 57 points over the three games which I think says a lot about us defensively,” said Allen head coach Dottie Slabaugh. “We just want to keep getting better in this second half of our season to get ready for playoffs.”
Allen hosts Konawa Friday night.
Championship
Allen 60, Stringtown 32
The Lady Mustangs got off to a quick start, grabbing a 20-11 lead after the first quarter. After a low-scoring second period, Allen took a 25-14 advantage at the break. The Lady Mustangs would put the game out of reach after a 20-9 surge in the third period.
Allen used a balanced offensive attack against the Lady Tigers.
Freshman Cherish Woodward, named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, scored 11 points and also had seven rebounds, five assists and four steals to pace Allen.
Freshman Addison Prentice scored 10 points and had three assists and three steals, while senior Maycee Davis also scored 10 points.
Sophomore Stoney Cully — a member of the all-tournament team — just missed double digits with nine points. She also had six rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
Senior Brooklyn Sanders and sophomore Kaylee Davis chipped in eight points apiece for the visitors.
Kylee Burch paced Stringtown with nine points while both Mylee Viss and Josie Jones followed with six points each. The Lady Tigers made eight 3-pointers, including two from both Burch and Viss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.