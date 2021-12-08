CALVIN — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns limited Allen to 10 first-half points during their first-round matchup Monday night at the 2021 Pontotoc Conference Tournament in Calvin.
However, Allen turned the tables in the second half.
The Lady Mustangs turned up their defense and allowed just nine second-half points to the Lady Longhorns — including only two in the fourth period — in a 34-27 comeback win.
Coach Dottie Slabaugh’s bunch stayed unbeaten at 4-0 on the year, while upset-minded Stonewall slipped to 4-5.
The Lady Longhorns had the early upper hand, building an 11-6 lead after the first quarter and extending it to 18-10 by halftime.
Allen got within 25-22 heading into the fourth quarter before ending the game on a convincing 12-2 surge.
“We hang our hat on defense and I felt like defensively — for the entirety of the game — we accomplished the things we wanted to. We just struggled offensively,” Slabaugh said. “We talk about that all the time — when our offense isn’t working to put more effort in our defense. Defense told the story for us.”
Kaylee Davis and Brooklyn Sanders led the Allen offense with eight points each. Sanders scored all eight of her points during the Lady Mustangs’ fourth-quarter volley.
“Brooklyn was huge for us in the fourth quarter,” Slabaugh said.
Allen struggled at the free-throw line, making just 8-of-18 attempts.
“We shot free throws terrible. We have to be better there,” Slabaugh said.
Faith Ross led all scorers with nine points for Stonewall.
Allen faces Vanoss at 3 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals, while Stonewall battles Tupelo at 3 p.m. Friday in consolation play.
GIRLS
Vanoss 71, Tupelo 24
Vanoss got cookin’ early, racing to leads of 17-7 and 42-10.
Maddi Dansby drained four 3-point baskets and scored 18 points, while freshman teammate Caidence Cross also poured in 18 points for the Lady Wolves.
Alexus Belcher also reached double figures with 13 points, while Jacee Underwood hit a pair of triples for six points.
Kylee Watson scored six points for Tupelo, while Ava Sligher and Isabella Neal chipped in five points apiece.
Vanoss faces Allen at 3 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal contest, while Tupelo battles old rival Stonewall at 3 p.m. Friday in an elimination game.
BOYS
Allen 63, Stonewall 43
The Allen Mustangs broke open a close game with a 25-11 run in the third quarter and pulled away for the lopsided victory.
Allen improved to 3-1 on the year, while Stonewall dropped to 3-6.
The two teams were tied at 11 after one quarter and the Mustangs led 25-19 at halftime.
Allen sophomore Brayden Tatum scored a team-high 20 points to pace a balanced SHS offense. Garrett Nix followed with 14 points and finished 6-of-8 from the free-throw line, while Cayser Nickell hit four 3-point baskets for all of his 12 points.
Tagus Howard also hit double figures for Allen with 11 points, including eight in the second half.
Stonewall sophomore Ashton Bierce led all scorers with a game-high 22 points, including four 3-point goals. Freshman Mika Matt was next with seven points.
The Longhorns made just 3-of-11 free throws, while Allen finished 11-of-18 at the line.
Vanoss 76, Tupelo 50
The Wolves raced out to an early 18-8 lead and outscored the Tigers 37-22 over the final two quarters.
Vanoss — ranked No. 3 in Class A — used a balanced offensive attack that saw four players reach double figures.
Sophomore Logan Hulbatta hit a pair of 3-pointers — Vanoss made a combined nine triples — and scored 19 to lead the way. Carter Perry also scored 19, while Brayden Cannon followed with 18, including three 3-pointers.
Layne Thrower added 12 points for the Wolves.
Dalton O’Dell led the THS offense with 14 points, while Both Harley Davidson and Rodney Sutterfield chipped in nine points apiece. Davidson sank three 3-pointers for his point total.
Vanoss (8-0) meets the Calvin-Stratford winner at 8:15 Thursday in a semifinal contest, while Tupelo (3-5) meets the Calvin-Stratford loser at 8:15 p.m. Friday in consolation play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.