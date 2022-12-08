STRATFORD — Things went from bad to worse in a hurry for the Tupelo Lady Tigers in a first-round matchup with No. 2 seed Allen Tuesday in the first round of the Pontotoc Conference Tournament.
Tupelo didn’t score a single point in the first or third quarters and the game got out of hand quickly in what turned out to be a 73-3 Allen victory.
Allen, ranked No. 14 in Class A, stayed unbeaten at 4-0 on the year and will now face Class B No. 10 Calvin at 4 p.m. today in the semifinals. The Lady Mustangs defeated the Lady Bulldogs 65-44 on Nov. 28 in Allen.
Tupelo is scheduled to play Roff at 7 p.m. Friday in consolation action.
In another first-round girls game on Tuesday Vanoss clubbed Asher 51-17. The Lady Wolves will meet Stratford at 7 p.m. tonight in a semifinal contest. Asher faces Stonewall at 4 p.m. Friday in consolation play.
In a pair of first-round boys games on Tuesday, Vanoss blitzed Asher 73-31 and Allen knocked off Tupelo 79-50.
The first boys semifinal game will pit Vanoss against Allen at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Stonewall against Roff at 8:30 p.m.
The Stratford and Calvin boys will meet in a consolation game at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Asher will battle Tupelo at 8:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Allen 73, Tupelo 3
As one might imagine, some of the statistics were a bit crazy in Allen’s lopsided victory over Tupelo. Coach Dottie Slabaugh’s club finished with an incredible 34 steals, had 23 assists and had 11 players reach the scoring column.
The Lady Mustangs led 28-0 after the first quarter, 48-1 at halftime and 64-1 after three quarters.
Freshman Cherish Woodward led the Allen offense with 15 points to go with six rebounds and five steals. Kaylee Davis scored 12 points and had five assists and five steals, while Addison Prentice followed with 10 points, nine steals and four assists.
Macyee Davis just missed double figures with eight points.
Kylee Watson scored two points for Tupelo and Kayle Watson scored the other point.
Vanoss 51, Asher 17
The Lady Wolves, ranked No. 3 in Class A, improved to 8-0 with the win.
Vanoss used a stingy defense to bolt to first-half leads of 22-2 and 36-4.
Avery Ellis paced the VHS offense with 14 points and sank four 3-pointers. Trinity Belcher also reached double digits with 10 and hit a pair of triples.
Eryn Khoury just missed double figures with nine points and Livi Ellis chipped in eight.
Asher got five points apiece from Kayla Easter-Rogers, Cadence Leba and Alexis Johnston.
BOYS
Allen 79, Tupelo 50
Allen has now scored more than 70 points in each of its four games — all victories — to start the season.
The Mustangs raced to early leads of 26-14 and 44-27 and never looked back.
Junior Brayden Tatum continued his hot start to the season with 26 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Cayser Nickell sank five 3-pointers o his way to 19 points. Garrett Nix also reached double figures for Allen with 14 points.
Sophomore Rodney Sutterfield drained six 3-pointers and led the Tigers with 20 points. Cody Airington followed with 11 points and Dalton O’Dell also reached double figures with 10.
Vanoss 73, Asher 31
Senior Carter Perry hit eight 3-pointers and exploded for 30 points in the Vanoss victory.
The Wolves, ranked No. 3 in Class A, improved to 7-1 on the year while Asher stumbled to 1-8.
Vanoss led 21-8 after the first quarter and had built a 46-13 lead by halftime.
Brayden Cannon scored 19 points for the Wolves, while Thrower just missed double figures with eight.
Asher senior Tristan Reese scored 18 points to pace the Indians.
