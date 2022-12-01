ALLEN — The Allen High School girls basketball team used a tenacious defensive effort to lock down Coalgate 55-22 at home Tuesday night.
Allen, which disposed of local rival Calvin 65-44 Monday night, improved to 2-0. It was the opener for the Lady Wildcats. The Lady Mustangs host Asher Friday night.
“Our defensive pressure created a lot of points for us early in the game,” Allen head coach Dottie Slabaugh told The Ada News. “We are working toward being able to maintain that for whole games.”
Allen 55, Coalgate 22
Allen tossed a first-quarter shutout, racing to a 16-0 lead. The Lady Mustangs extended that advantage to 37-12 by halftime.
Sophomore Kaylee Davis led the AHS offense with 15 points, including three 3-point baskets. Sophomore Stoney Cully and freshman Cherish Woodward followed with 11 points each.
Cully’s stat line also included a pair of treys, six rebounds, five assists and seven steals.
Aubrey Manion led Coalgate with 10 points.
Allen 65, Calvin 44
After a tight first half, the Lady Mustangs broke open the contest with a 21-4 third-quarter surge.
Allen had led just 33-28 after the first two periods before stringing together an impressive 21-4 run.
“I thought we had a great opening night against a tough Calvin team. Shooting well from the field, and maintaining defensive intensity were the keys for us,” Slabaugh said.
Calvin, ranked No. 10 in Class B, dropped to 3-2 on the year.
Kaylee Davis paced the Allen offense with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Cherish Woodward followed with 14 points and hit two triples, while Addison Prentice also reached double digits with 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers of her own.
Maggie Yarbrough just missed double figures with nine points to go with six rebounds. Davis added seven assists and three steals, while Woodward added five helpers and four takeaways.
Calvin standout freshman E’niyah Holmes led all scorers with 21 points and made one 3-pointers. Mena Harrison was next with seven points.
Calvin hosts Buffalo Valley tonight.
Allen boys batter Coalgate
ALLEN — The Allen Mustangs impressive start to the season continued Tuesday night with a 71-37 home win over Coalgate.
Allen — ranked No. 14 in Class A — improved to 2-0 on the year. It was the season-opener for Coalgate.
Allen led 21-7 after the first period and extended its lead to 40-17 by halftime. The Mustangs outscored the Wildcats 33-20 in the second half.
Brayden Tatum led the AHS charge with 21 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Garrett Nix followed with 18 points.
Cayser Nickell hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points for the hosts, while Keithon Howard was next with seven.
Coalgate got 16 points from Trison Franklin. Tristin Trevathan just missed double figures with nine points.
The Mustangs sank 5-of-9 free throws compared to a 9-of-20 effort by Coalgate.
Allen is back in action Friday, hosting Asher. Coalgate travels to Rattan on Friday.
