Allen girls notch second victory at Coalgate

COALGATE — Don’t look now, but the young Allen Lady Mustangs are off to a hot start.
Just 24 hours after opening the season with a 50-36 win at Calvin, the Allen girls blitzed Coalgte 71-32 for another huge road victory Tuesday night.
Allen improved to 2-0 on the year heading into a Friday night road trip to Asher. It was the season-opener for the Lady Wildcats.
“We are a young team that will keep growing and getting better with experience. We are excited about this season,” Allen head coach Dottie Slabaugh said.
The Lady Mustangs took control right from the start, racing to a 20-2 lead after the first quarter.
“We had a good start offensively,” said Slabaugh. “Our defensive start was also great. We only allowed one field goal in the first quarter.”
Kaylee Davis hit three 3-pointers in the first-quarter barrage to help Allen get off to the hot start. She finished with a team-best 20 points to go with three rebounds and four assists.
Allen didn’t let up in the second period, outscoring Coalgate 22-12 to extend its lead to 42-14 by halftime.
Brooklyn Sanders and Stoney Culley added 11 points apiece. Sanders added seven rounds and two steals, while Culley collected seven assists, three steals and three rebounds.
Maycee Davis just missed double figures in the balanced AHS offense with nine points. Ava Laden followed with eight.
Manion and Wardrope scored 10 points apiece to pace the host Coalgate club.
Coalgate travels to Valliant Friday night.
In the boys contest, Allen defeated the host Wildcats 52-41 to improve to 1-1 on the year. Coach Greg Mills and company dropped a 67-53 decision to Calvin Monday night. No other information about those contests was received as of press time.
