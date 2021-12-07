Allen girls ease past Asher

Asher sophomore Ryleigh Reeser (13) watches as players dive to the floor and battle for the ball during a home game with Allen Friday night. The Lady Mustangs won 45-32.

 LeaAnn Wells | The Ada News

ASHER — The Allen Lady Mustangs limited Asher two just a pair of first-quarter points on the way to a 45-32 road win Friday night.

Coach Dottie Slabaugh’s team stayed unbeaten at 3-0 on the year, while Asher dropped to 2-7.

“We struggled with turnovers in the early minutes of the game. Our defense with strong rebounding kept us going,” Slabaugh said. “We are going to work hard to get better with each game.”

Allen raced to a 10-2 first-quarter lead and went into halftime with a 23-11 advantage. The second half was much tighter with the visitors holding a slim 22-21 edge.

Freshman Kaylee Davis continued her solid play, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. Fellow freshman Stoney Cully added nine points, three rebounds and six steals.

Post player Maggie Yarbrough added eight points and five rebounds to the Allen attack, while Ava Laden followed with six points and six rebounds.

Asher got a team-high 12 points from senior Kathryn Dixson and seven points apiece from Payton Leba and Kayla Easter-Rogers.

Both teams are competing in the 2021 Pontotoc Conference Tournament this week, which began Monday night in Calvin.

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

