Allen girls ease past Asher

ASHER — The Allen Lady Mustangs limited Asher two just a pair of first-quarter points on the way to a 45-32 road win Friday night.
Coach Dottie Slabaugh’s team stayed unbeaten at 3-0 on the year, while Asher dropped to 2-7.
“We struggled with turnovers in the early minutes of the game. Our defense with strong rebounding kept us going,” Slabaugh said. “We are going to work hard to get better with each game.”
Allen raced to a 10-2 first-quarter lead and went into halftime with a 23-11 advantage. The second half was much tighter with the visitors holding a slim 22-21 edge.
Freshman Kaylee Davis continued her solid play, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. Fellow freshman Stoney Cully added nine points, three rebounds and six steals.
Post player Maggie Yarbrough added eight points and five rebounds to the Allen attack, while Ava Laden followed with six points and six rebounds.
Asher got a team-high 12 points from senior Kathryn Dixson and seven points apiece from Payton Leba and Kayla Easter-Rogers.
Both teams are competing in the 2021 Pontotoc Conference Tournament this week, which began Monday night in Calvin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.