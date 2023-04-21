ALLEN — The Allen Mustangs got off to a good playoff start with a pair of Class A District Tournament wins at home Wednesday evening.
Allen defeated Weleetka 10-0 in the opener before cruising past Konawa 10-4 in a winner’s bracket contest. The Mustangs improved to 13-14 and looked to wrap up a district title on Thursday.
Allen 10, Weleetka 0
Allen sophomore Alex Hill tossed a five-hit shutout against the Outlaws. He struck out one, walked three and allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings.
The Mustangs led just 2-0 after three innings but pulled away with four runs in the bottom of the fourth and four more in the fifth to end the game via the run rule. The game ended when Garrett Nix scored when Jake Hisaw reached on the seventh Weleetka error of the contest.
Hill also helped his own cause by leading a nine-hit AHS offense. He finished 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Nix went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored three times for the district champs, while Hisaw ended up 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
Tagus Howard, Beckett Wells and Conner Smith had the other Allen hits. Smith scored a pair of runs, Howard drove in a run and Well scored once.
Kaden Hart and Bryant Sites had the only Outlaw hits.
Allen 10, Konawa 4
Konawa led 2-1 before Allen surged ahead for good by scoring six times in the top of the fourth inning. After Konawa scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to get within 7-4, Allen pushed across two more runs in the top of the sixth and one run in the seventh to pull away.
An Emmett Koonce two-RBI triple highlighted Allen’s six-run volley. The Mustangs also got an RBI double by Tagus Howard in the big inning that also featured bases-loaded walks to Garrett Nix and Alex Hill.
Allen collected just five total hits but took advantage of eight walks and three Konawa errors.
Quinton Walker also hit a double and scored a run for the home team.
Sophomore Bodee Garrett was the winning pitcher for Allen. He struck out seven, walked five and allowed just three earned runs in 3.1 innings. Kale Horton finished up on the bump. He struck out four, walked two and allowed no runs on just two hits in 3.2 innings of work.
Zack Reavis led a fie-hit Konawa offense, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. KHS leadoff hitter Christian Matchie went 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored. Braylon Hunter went 1-for-2, walked twice and scored two runs for the Tigers.
Reavis absorbed the mound loss. He struck out four, walked six and allowed three earned runs in six innings.
