To say the Allen High School football team was under the gun heading into their Week 10 showdown with local and District A-7 rival Konawa would be an understatement.
Under normal circumstances, the Allen-Konawa football contest would most likely have been a competitive matchup.
These days are far from normal. Heck, there hasn’t been much normal at all in 2020.
Konawa won 48-14. But let’s start at the very beginning of the story.
Sometime early Friday, Allen received some bad news. Nine of their players — including a number of starters — were facing quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19. Those nine were eliminated from being able to help their fellow Mustangs after contact tracing determined they were around another student who tested positive for the coronavirus.
When you lose nine players off a football roster — especially in Class A — it’s going to make things tough.
However, head coach Rob Green and company decided they were going to do battle anyway.
The biggest obstacle was deciding how to shake up the starting lineup and find players to replace those Allen had to leave behind in such a limited about of time.
That discussion took place on the 38-minute road trip from Allen to Konawa.
“We had to make some changes on the bus ride over,” Allen assistant coach Zach Sullivan confirmed.
Konawa led just 12-0 at halftime and 20-0 after three quarters before the Mustangs simply became worn down. That’s to be expected when you’re missing that big of a chunk of your team.
“When you lose a third of your team on game day, it makes for a rough situation,” Sullivan said. “But I’m proud of their effort. Our kids kept battling.”
Konawa improved to 7-2 on the season and would have been a tough opponent even if COVID-19 hadn’t reared its ugly face.
The Tigers know all too well about missing players during the pandemic. In fact, the Tigers finally got close to full strength just in time to play shorthanded Allen.
“The kids we had played their tails off against a really good Konawa team. Konawa got both their running backs last week and were at full strength so we knew it was going to be a battle,” Sullivan said.
The Tigers got two first-quarter scores — a 20-yard touchdown toss from quarterback Silas Isaacs to Christopher Matchie and a 1-yard TD plunge by running back Dylan Fry. Both two-point plays failed, leaving the home team on top 12-0.
In the third period, Isaacs got free for a 25-yard TD run and connected with Matchie for two points to boost the Konawa lead to 20-0 heading into the final frame.
Another Fry touchdown run — this one from 8 yards out — and his two-point run that followed extended the KHS lead to 28-0.
Allen finally got on the board when Chad Milne — playing quarterback for the first time this year — threw an 8-yard TD strike to Quinton Walker. Shawn Husband rushed for two more points to get the visitors within 28-8 with 8:40 to play.
Isaacs later followed with a back-breaking 46-yard touchdown keeper and Fry converted another two-point run to make it 36-8.
Milne connected Walker again for a 30-yard touchdown to cut the AHS advantage to 36-14 with just 3:28 left.
However, 17 seconds later Konawa’s Elizah Lena scored on a 90-yard cross-country touchdown run and followed that by picking up an Allen fumble and racing the other way for an 80-yard score to put an exclamation point on the Tiger victory.
Lena finished with 164 rushes on 12 carries to pace the KHS offense. Isaiah Gore added 108 yards on 13 carries, while Fry followed with 61 yards on 10 totes to go with a pair of TDs.
Isaacs completed 6-of-11 passes for 120 yards and also rushed for 193 yards and two scores. Matchie had two grabs for 80 yards.
Allen’s Shawn Husband rushed for 153 yards on 26 carries and Milne added 47 yards on 12 tries and completed 3-of-5 passes for 52 yards. Walker finished with three catches for 37 yards and the two TDs.
The Mustangs will be at home for a Class A play-in contest Friday night, hosting Porter. Those same kids are expected to still be under quarantine.
“We had kids playing out of position, but at least this week we can get them prepared for it,” Sullivan said.
Konawa will host Canadian in another Class A playoff contest Friday night.
