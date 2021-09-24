Allen falls twice in district play

VANOSS — The 17th-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves piled up 13 hits — including a solo inside-the-park home run by Maggie Stone — in a 15-2 win over Allen in a Class A District Tournament contest Thursday afternoon in Vanoss.
The Lady Mustangs also dropped a 19-5 decision to No. 19 Ringling earlier in the day and were eliminated from the playoffs with an 8-15 record.
Vanoss 15, Allen 2
Brinn Brassfield led the Vanoss offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Stone finished 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and scored four times, while Eryn Khoury went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Trinity Belcher finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, while Jacee Underwood went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Cadence Cross went 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Taylor Harris paced Allen at the plate, going 2-for-2. The Lady Mustangs’ other hits came from Addison Bailey, Kaylee Davis, Maebrey Wallace and Brooklyn Sanders, who finished 1-for-2 with a run scored. Wallace had Allen’s only RBI of the game.
VHS pitchers Brassfield and Jacee Underwood combined for four strikeouts, one walk and no earned runs in five innings. Macyee Davis absorbed the loss for Allen. She struck out two and walked six in 3.1 innings.
Ringling 19, Allen 5
The Lady Blue Devils scored six runs in each of the first three innings to pull away.
Meghan Roberts led a 17-hit Ringling barrage, going 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles, a walk, three RBIs and a run scored from the top of the RHS batting order.
Bri Wright finished 3-for-3 with a triple, a walk and four RBIs, while Jessie Lester went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Hadon Wade ended up 2-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored for Ringling, while Jordan Furr went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Macyee Davis led a six-hit Allen offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Brooklyn Sanders went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Addison Bailey and Ava Laden had the other VHS hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.