Allen falls to Savanna in Week 9

SAVANNA — The Allen Mustangs had just scored on a 3-yard touchdown keeper by senior quarterback Davyn Wilson to get within 21-20 of host Savanna late in the third quarter during their Week 9 matchup.
However, a two-point run was stopped by the Savanna defense and the Mustangs wouldn’t score again in a 28-20 loss to the Bulldogs.
Allen, which lost for the sixth straight time, fell to 2-7 overall and 0-6 in District A-7 play, while Savanna improved to 2-7 and 1-5.
Allen hosts local foe Konawa tonight to end the regular season for both squads. The Tigers — which dropped a 53-16 decision to Liberty last week — enter the game at 1-8 overall and 1-5 in the district.
The Mustangs struck first against Savanna in spectacular fashion when Wilson connected with receiver Quinton Walker for an 86-yard touchdown catch and run. A two-point run failed, but Allen led 6-0 early in the first period.
Savanna then scored on a big play of its own when quarterback Ayden Fry got loose for a 66-yard scoring scamper. The PAT kick was no good, leaving the game tied at 6-6.
Allen ended the first-quarter scoring when Wilson crashed into the end zone from a yard out. Wilson and Walker then connected on a two-point pass play that put the Mustangs on top 14-6.
Fry tossed a 26-yard TD pass to Jaedon Dan and Ty Hoffman scored on a two-point run to knot the game at 14-14 at halftime.
Savanna grabbed the lead via a 27-yard TD run by Jordan Kimbrough. Tristin Wood kicked the PAT and the home team led 21-14 early in the third period.
Allen gained 301 yards of total offense compared to 337 for the Bulldogs.
Wilson completed 7-of-21 passes for 171 yards with one TD and one interception for the Mustangs. Shawn Husband led the AHS rushing attack, finishing with 88 yards on 16 carries. Walker ended up with two catches for 99 yards and the long TD for Allen, while Quinn Corumm added two grabs for 45 yards.
Allen limited Fry to 2-of-9 passing for 26 yards and an interception. However, the Bulldogs were led by a two-man rushing attack. Kimbrough ran for 150 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns, while Fry finished with 136 yards on 14 carries and a score.
Tagus Howard led Allen defensively with 10.5 tackles, while Husband had four tackles and an interception.
Savanna got a game-high 12.5 tackles from Ty Hoffman.
Note: Tonight will also be Senior Night at Allen. Senior Football players, Cheerleaders and Band Members will be recognized in a special ceremony beginning at 6:15 p.m. before the game.
