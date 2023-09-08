HAWORTH — The Allen High School softball team notched a pair of District 2A-9 victories over Haworth in a Tuesday night road doubleheader.
Allen won the opener 14-1 before cruising to a 17-1 victory in Game 2. The Lady Mustangs improved to 14-9 overall and 2-3 in district play, while Haworth dropped to 3-12 and 0-4.
Coach Michaela Richbourg’s club is scheduled to host Wayne at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Allen 14, Haworth 1
The game lasted just three innings after Allen scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, six runs in the second and four more in the third.
Sophomore Addison Prentice paced a nine-hit AHS offense, going 2-for-2 with an inside-the-park home run — a three-run shot in the bottom of the first inning — a double, four RBIs and three runs scored as the Allen leadoff hitter.
Kaylee Davis finished 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI and Kayla Nickell went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored.
Ava Laden ended up 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Both Cherish Woodward and Andi Winningham hit doubles for the locals.
Davis and Kryslyn Stephens combined to pitch a no-hit, shutout for the Lady Mustangs.
Allen 17, Haworth 1
The Lady Mustangs led just 4-1 after two innings but erupted for seven runs in the top of the third inning to pull away.
Addison Prentice continued to have a hot bat for her team, going 2-for-3 with another inside-the-park home run, a double, a walk, five RBIs and three runs scored. Ava Laden went 2-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run of her own, a triple, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored for Allen and Kayla Nickell finished 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored as the visitors piled up 11 total hits.
Cherish Woodward wound up 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored for the Lady Mustangs. She also earned the pitching win with six strikeouts and three walks in four innings. Woodward allowed just one hit and no earned runs.
Stratford holds off Healdon
STRATFORD — Junior pitcher Kennedy Layton overcame a bit of wildness to help Stratford shut down Healdton in a 3-1 victory at home Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 17-3 overall and 4-1 in District 2A-7 action, while Healdton left town at 13-5 and 3-2.
Stratford is competing in the 2023 Red, White and Blue Conference Tournament this weekend in Paoli.
Stratford 3, Healdton 1
The Lady Bulldogs tallied single runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings to grab a 3-0 lead before Healdton scored its only run of the contest in the top of the seventh inning.
The visitors loaded the bases with only one out in the seventh before Layton got Spellman and Stewart to fly out to end the game. Layton struck out 10, walked five and hit a batter in the seven-inning showing.
Freshman Callie Sandlin paced the SHS offense, going 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Junior Haylee Dickerson blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Lady Bulldogs. Both Jordyn Belleville and Tinley Dempsey drove in runs for the hosts.
Delozier helps Vanoss shut out New Lima
VANOSS — The Vanoss Lady Wolves got a strong effort from freshman hurler Savannah Delozier in a 7-0 win over New Lima at home Tuesday night.
The Lady Wolves have now won five of their past seven games to inch above the .500 mark at 12-11 on the year. The Falconettes fell to 7-10.
Coach Jacob Grace’s group is back in action next Tuesday at Stroud.
Vanoss 7, New Lima 0
Delozier struck out six, walked none and allowed just four hits in the complete-game shutout. She helped her own cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in a nine-hit VHS attack.
Maggie Stone finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Vaeh Pierce went 2-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored for the home team.
Senior Eryn Khoury ended up 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two stolen bases.
Konawa drops 22 runs in first inning
KONAWA — The Konawa Lady Tigers erupted for an incredible 22 runs in the bottom of the first inning and didn’t come to the plate again in a 22-0 win over overmatched Earlsboro at home Tuesday night.
Coach Dakota Jesse’s club improved to 11-9 heading into the 2023 Red, White and Blue Conference Tournament that began Thursday at Paoli High School. The Lady Wildcats dropped to 1-13 on the season.
Konawa 22, Earlsboro 0
Senior Abby Brimm and freshman Jayden Coats both had two hits each to pace an eight-hit Konawa offense. Brimm went 2-for-2 with a walk, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored while Coats ended up 2-for-3 with a double three RBIs, three runs scored and a pair of stolen bases.
Isabella Hooker went 1-for-1 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored and Shaylynn Elliott finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Racee Ortiz went 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored and Laila Wroolie walked twice and scored three runs for the home team. Lydia Gee walked twice and also scored three runs for the Lady Tigers.
Coats pitched two perfect innings for the Lady Tigers and struck out all six batters she faced.
