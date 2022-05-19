It’s not every day you see a basketball team with a roster that includes twin cousins. And it’s even rarer for those two players to be among the team leaders, especially as freshmen.
However, that’s exactly the luxury Allen girls basketball coach Dottie Slabaugh got to work with during her team’s 2021-22 season.
Kaylee Davis and Stoney Cully share the same Aug. 14 birthday. And although far different types of players on the court, they put up very similar numbers.
Davis averaged eight points, two assists and two rebounds per game, while Cully averaged seven points, three assists, two steals and three rebounds.
The two talented youngsters help led Allen to an 18-7 record, a No. 18 ranking and a berth in the Class A Area Tournament.
Davis and Cully were also named the 2022 Ada News All-Area Girls Basketball Co-Freshmen of the Year.
They are both very important to our program and our future,” said Slabaugh.
Cully kind of ran the offensive show for the Lady Mustangs.
“Stoney is a quiet kid, who finds her voice in the way she plays. She truly focused on being the point guard for our team,” Slabaugh said. “She is an unselfish player, who was focused on getting wins for our team. She is a defensive leader and sneaky quick.”
Davis was a 3-point specialist for Allen and had several 20-point games for the Lady Mustangs.
“Kaylee is a sharpshooter and can get her shot off quick. Over the season, she learned to attack the basket when the defense closed out quick and finished well at the basket,” Slabaugh said. “She has good instincts and guard skills and she rebounds well.”
