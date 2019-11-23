CALVIN — It was a successful opening night for the Allen High School basketball teams Thursday night in Calvin.
In the girls contest, new head coach Dottie Slabaugh saw her Lady Mustangs get off to a quick start and ease past Calvin 49-26.
Veteran AHS boys coach Greg Mills watched junior standout Chad Milne get off to a great start in the Mustangs’ 68-28 runaway victory.
GIRLS
Allen 49, Calvin 26
Allen raced to a 22-8 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Senior Kinsey Nix hit a trio of 3-point shots and led the Lady Mustangs with a game-high 16 points. Jacyee Watkins drained four triples for all of her 12 points. Calissa Childers added seven, and Kaitlyn Rowsey followed with six.
Hannah Harris scored 12 for the Lady Bulldogs, while Shantel Potter hit a pair of 3-pointers and added seven.
Allen led 31-18 at halftime before outscoring the hosts 18-1 in the third period to forge a 49-19 advantage.
Calvin head coach Nathan Holland was excited to see freshman newcomer River Amaral sink a 3-pointer.
“Getting River to come out and play will greatly help our team. She is a hard-working kid who can make a three. I am very happy with the direction my three freshmen are going,” Holland said.
BOYS
Allen 68, Calvin 28
Milne erupted for a game-high 27 points and nearly single-handedly outscored the host Bulldogs.
Chris Holcomb added 16 points for Allen, while Rylan Black and Jaren Porter followed with six points each.
Charlie Harden paced Calvin with 11 points.
Allen led 15-9 after the first period and carried a 32-18 lead into the halftime locker room. The Mustangs limited Calvin to just 10 points in the second half.
Both teams are now off for Thanksgiving break and will return to action at the 2019 Pontotoc Conference Tournament, scheduled for Dec. 2-7 at Allen High School.
Roff boys KO Caney
CANEY — Thirteen players got into the scoring column as Roff raced out to a 20-4 advantage through one quarter and cruised to a 71-24 rout of host
Caney Thursday night.
Wil Joplin led the way for the victorious Tigers with 10 points. Brady Benedict followed with nine points and Cade Baldridge added seven, while Kagan Huneycutt, Trayson Miller and Jairus Smith ended up with six apiece.
Smith knocked down a pair of treys, while Baldridge and Huneycutt had one each.
Roff put together an 18-2 second quarter in building a 38-6 halftime lead. It was 58-14 after three periods.
In the girls contest, Caney outlasted Roff 46-41. No other information about that contest was made available at press time.
Both Roff teams are now off until competing in the 2019 Pontotoc Conference Tournament that begins Dec. 2 at Allen.
Stuart sinks host Tupelo
TUPELO — Bentley Bills tossed in 13 points, but it wasn’t enough Tuesday night as the Tupelo Tigers dropped a 59-36 decision to visiting Stuart.
Ty Bourland and Michael Moralez each followed with eight points in a losing effort. Bourland drained a pair of treys, and Bills had one.
Stuart had an 11-10 edge after one quarter but went on to a 21-15 halftime lead with a 10-5 second period. Stuart had a 36-27 lead through three quarters before closing the game with a 23-9 run.
Connor Clayton scored a game-high 22 points for the Hornets.
The Tigers, who dropped to 2-4, hosted Calera Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.