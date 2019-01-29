SHAWNEE – Patch Hamilton registered a double-double Saturday night with 23 points and 12 rebounds to go with five blocked shots as the Asher Indians upended the Allen Mustangs 46-42 for the championship of the Pottawatomie County Invitational at North Rock Creek.
Hamilton also knocked down two 3-point shots in the contest. Trevor Martin followed with 10 points and nine boards for the winners. Mike McDonald nailed one 3-point shots and ended up with nine points for the Indians.
Tadyn Walker, behind four treys, led Allen with 19 points. Teammate Chad Milne was next with seven.
The Mustangs led 14-8 after one quarter, but Asher went on a 12-4 run in the second to take a 20-18 advantage into intermission.
The Indians were 15-of-20 from the free-throw line, while Allen was just 6-of-13.
Asher hosts Macomb, while Allen is at home with Latta on tonight.
GIRLS
Davenport 49,
Allen 41
The Class A 15th-ranked Davenport Bulldogs captured their 15th win in 16 games this season by defeating the Allen Lady Mustangs 49-41 to capture the girls championship.
Sunzie Harrison nailed three 3-point shots and led Allen with 12 points. Kaylyn Rowsey followed with nine, including one trey, and Kinsey Nix chipped in eight points.
Davenport led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter, 23-18 at halftime and 43-31 through three quarters. The Lady Mustangs made it closer with a 10-6 fourth quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs got 12 points each from Emylee Keith and Maddie Harelson.
