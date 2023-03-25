WELEETKA — The Allen Mustangs manufactured two runs in the top of the sixth inning to edge Wilburton 2-1 Thursday at the Weleekta Wood Bat Tournament.
Allen improved to 4-7 on the year, while the Diggers dropped to 4-3. The tournament was rained out on Friday and a revised Saturday schedule had not been released by press time.
The Mustangs scored both runs with a two-out rally.
Kale Horton led the sixth inning off with a walk but was caught trying to steal second base for the second out of the inning. Quinton Walker kept the inning alive with a walk and Garrett Nix continued the AHS uprising by reaching on a two-out Wilburton error. Nix advanced all the way to third on the play and Walker scored to tie the game at 1-1.
Nix would race home on a passed ball later in the inning to put Allen on top 2-1.
With the tying run at second base, Allen pitcher Alex Hill closed the door on Wilburton’s comeback bid by striking out the final two hitters of the game. He finished a strong complete-game performance with eight strikeouts and two walks while allowing just one run and three hits.
Allen was limited to just one hit in the game, a sixth-inning single by Emmett Koonce.
Nate Harkins had a hit and drove in the Diggers’ lone run of the contest.
Lane Franklin absorbed the mound loss for Wilburton. He struck out 12, walked five and allowed just the one hit.
Roff blanks Hugo at Rattan Classic
RATTAN — Roff pitcher Easton Riddle tossed a two-hit shutout and the Tigers blanked Hugo 8-0 in the first round of the Rattan Spring Classic Thursday afternoon.
Roff, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 5-3 on the year while the Buffaloes dropped to 1-8. Friday’s action was rained out and now the Tigers are scheduled to face host Rattan at noon today in a semifinal contest. The championship contest is slated for 6 p.m.
Riddle struck out five, walked just one and allowed just two hits in the five-inning affair.
Roff led just 1-0 before pushing across seven runs in the bottom of the third inning to pull away. Riddle helped his own cause with a two-run single in that frame and Cade Baldridge later ripped a two-RBI double. The Tigers also took advantage of six walks and a Hugo error in that surge. Three HHS pitchers combined for 11 walks and five strikeouts in the contest.
Baldridge finished 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored and had half of Roff’s hits. Dylan Reed had the only other RHS hit.
Kolby Worthy and Aiden Parish had the only hits for Hugo.
Stratford catches fire late
HEALDTON — The Stratford Bulldogs erased an early 5-2 lead in impressive fashion against host Healdton Tuesday night.
Coach Jason Fulks saw his squad score 11 runs in the top of the fourth inning and then tack on 10 more runs in the top of the sixth en route to a 25-9 runaway victory.
The Bulldogs evened their record to 2-2 on the year, while Healdton sank to 2-5.
Stratford was actually out-hit by Healdton by a 13-11 count but took advantage of a whopping 20 walks. The Bulldogs also overcame five errors in the contest.
John Mann led Stratford at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Canaan Weddle finished 2-for-5 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the locals, while Tyler Biggs went 2-for-4 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored.
Carson Owens had just one hit but walked four times, was credited with two RBIs and scored four runs. Walker Chandler finished 1-for-3 with three walks, two RBIs and four runs scored from the top of the SHS lineup.
Jase Fulks cracked a double, walked twice, drove in two runs and scored twice for Stratford.
Fulks was the winning hurler for Stratford. He struck out 10, walked two and allowed just one earned run in four innings.
Stratford is back in action Monday at Konawa and is set to host Earlsboro on Tuesday.
