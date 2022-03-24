Allen can't catch up to No. 8 Tushka

ALLEN — No. 8 Tushka got off to a hot start and Allen couldn’t catch up in an 11-3 loss to the Tigers at home Tuesday evening.
Tushka is now 2-2 on the year, while coach Chad Colbert’s squad slipped to 3-5. All five of Allen’s losses have come at the hands of ranked teams.
The Mustangs now head to the 2022 Weleetka Wood Bat Classic where they’ll face Talihina at 4 p.m. today in a first-round matchup. There are 11 teams entered in the tournament.
Tushka scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning to grab the early advantage.
Allen pulled within 6-2 with a pair of runs in the top of the second. However, the Tigers clawed for three runs in the bottom of the frame to push their lead to 9-2.
Allen finished with four hits in the contest with Bodee Garrett leading the way. He finished 2-for-3. Garret Nix went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI, while Alex Hill ended up 1-for-1 with two runs scored.
Sophomore Jack Todd absorbed the mound loss. He had one strikeout, five walks and allowed three hits and just two earned runs in two innings of work. Allen committed four errors in the game.
Landon Griffith paced a seven-hit Tushka offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored. Tagen Simon went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for the visitors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.