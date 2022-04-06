DEWAR — The Allen High School baseball team defeated Regen Prep 13-6 to capture the consolation championship Saturday at the Joe Fowler Gumbo Classic in Dewar.
Allen had shut out Henryetta 10-0 on Friday in the consolation semifinals.
Coach Chad Colbert’s group improved to 9-10 this spring, while Regent Prep fell to 3-5.
Allen 13, Regent Prep 6
Allen trailed 4-1 before exploding for nine runs in the bottom of the third inning. Allen tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend its lead to 13-4.
Sophomore Garrett Nix — who landed on the all-tournament team — led a seven-hit AHS offensive output by going 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored from Allen’s leadoff spot.
Emmett Koonce finished 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored, while Bodee Garrett went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.
Beckett Wells ended up 1-for-1, walked twice, drove in a run and scored two runs for the Mustangs.
Freshman Kale Hornton tossed five solid innings to earn the pitching win for Allen. He struck out five, walked two and allowed just five hits.
Five Regent Prep pitchers combined for three strikeouts and 10 walks in four innings.
Carter Smith led the Rams at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a home run, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Avin McGuire went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and both Turner McGuire and Camden Brookover drove in runs for Regent Preparatory.
Allen 10, Henryetta 0
Allen freshman Alex Hill tossed an impressive, one-hit shutout against the Knights. He struck out seven, walked three and allowed only a single by Taylor Hamric with two outs in the top of the fourth inning.
The Mustangs scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning to get off to a quick start.
Jake Hisaw led Allen’s seven-hit offense, going 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Kale Horton finished 1-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs, while Beckett Wells also went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Garrett Nix, Bodee Garrett, Alex Hill and Coyt Bell all had one RBI apiece.
Three Henryetta pitchers combined for four strikeouts and six walks.
