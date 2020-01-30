LATTA — The Latta boys basketball team cut a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to five but couldn’t get any closer in a 51-46 loss to Allen Tuesday night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
Allen improved to 11-6 on the year, while the Panthers dipped to 11-10.
In the girls contest, Carson Dean got Latta off to a hot start in the Lady Panthers’ 47-29 victory over Allen.
Latta, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, improved to 17-3, while Allen — No. 18 in Class 2A — fell to 12-5.
BOYS
Allen 51, Latta 46
Chad Milne continued his stellar play for the Mustangs, finishing with 19 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists as he just missed registering a triple-double.
After Nathan Hammonds got a steal and passed ahead to Milne for a fast-break basket with just over five minutes left in the game, Allen held a 42-27 lead.
Latta then began a comeback bid and — thanks in part to the Mustangs missing six free throws in the final 1:17 of the contest — got within 51-46 on a 3-point basket by Bryce Ireland with 19.5 seconds left.
However, the rally stopped there.
Latta ultimately died by the 3-pointer. The Panthers hit a cool 4-of-25 (16%) to start the game before sinking five 3-pointers during a 19-9 run to end the game.
“Latta is a tough place to win in,” said Allen head coach Greg Mills.
“We made it tough on ourselves down the stretch. We missed some free throws we probably should have made. But right now, we have people coming off of injuries and everything else,” he continued. “They shot the ball extremely well at the beginning of the game and at the end of the game. If they had put four quarters together, I don’t know what we would have done.”
Rylan Black hit a layup off a feed from Milne at the end of the first quarter to put Allen on top 17-15.
Allen opened the second quarter on a 9-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Hammonds at the 2:52 mark.
Hyatt Hoppe’s basket on a drive down the lane late in the frame cut the AHS advantage to 26-21. However, Milne answered with 18 seconds left when he caught the ball on the elbow, took one step toward the basket and threw down a two-handed dunk to give Allen a 28-21 halftime lead.
Latta hit just 1-of-11 field goals in the third-quarter and Allen took advantage, using a 10-4 run to carry a 38-25 lead into the final period.
Mills said the defensive stretch was a big key.
“We’re probably better defensively than we are offensively. We have to play a lot more defense than ever before,” Mills said. “The kids played hard.”
Milne’s big night also included a trio of 3-pointers.
“Chad’s developing into a really good player. I don’t see anything but an upside from him if he’ll continue to work hard like he is,” Mills said. “He makes people around him better, and that’s the sign of a good player.”
Black, the recipient of most of Milne’s assists, finished with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting.
Hammond knocked down a pair of treys, went 5-of-6 from the free-throw line and contributed 11 points for the Mustangs.
Ireland and Rylan Schlup both hit three 3-point baskets and finished with 13 points apiece. Schlup also had a team-best seven rebounds.
Lane Garrett followed with 11 points, six rebounds and two steals for the hosts.
GIRLS
Latta 47, Allen 29
Dean came out firing for Latta, hitting her first five shots in a row. She gave Latta an 11-0 lead with a 3-pointer at the halfway point of the first quarter.
“Carson has come out strong in the last couple of games. She was really hot in the first half. She played really well,” said Latta girls coach Bruce Plunk.
Taryn Batterton scored the last two baskets. The 6-1 post player looked like a point guard when she stole the ball and raced in for a layup twice in the opening frame — the last time putting Latta ahead 15-4.
The Lady Panthers scored the first seven points of the second period on a basket by Jaylee Willis from the top of the key, a 3-pointer by Caitlyn Byrd and a basket inside by Triniti Cotanny that increased the LHS advantage to 22-4.
Allen and Latta played to a 25-25 draw the rest of the way.
“Our biggest deal is we just have to be consistent from all spots. We did what we had to do. It wasn’t quite as smooth and clean as we wanted to play, but it’s another win and a step forward,” Plunk said.
Dean finished with a game-high 20 points to pace Latta, while post players Cotanny and Batterton scored 10 points each. Batterton added five rebounds and three steals.
Kinsey Nix scored 12 points to pace the Lady Mustangs, including a 6-of-6 effort from the free-throw line. Kaylyn Rowsey scored seven points and grabbed a team-best six rebounds.
Allen was hurt by 22 turnovers in the contest.
Both Latta teams are at Atoka Friday. Tupelo visits Allen Friday night.
