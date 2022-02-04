Allen boys take sting out of Yellowjackets

STROTHER — Sophomore Brayden Tatum sank five 3-pointers and scored 25 points to help the Allen Mustangs sink Strother 62-40 on the road Tuesday night.
The Mustangs, winners of five of their previous six outings, improved to 12-6 on the year, while the Yellowjackets dropped to 11-7.
In the girls contest, Strother — ranked No. 6 in Class A — buzzed past Allen 54-34, The Lady Yellowjackets improved to 15-3 on the year, while No. 18 Allen fell to 13-5. No other information was available on the girls contest.
Both Allen clubs were scheduled to host Stonewall tonight (weather permitting). The Mustangs are set to entertain Savanna next Tuesday to wrap up the 2021-22 regular season.
BOYS
Allen 62, Strother 40
The Mustangs led 15-11 after the first quarter. Tatum then sank a trio of 3-pointers in a 20-10 Allen surge in the second period and the home team led 35-21 by halftime.
Both teams scored 12 points in the third quarter before Allen ended the game on a 15-7 run.
Tatum also went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
Garrett Nix scored 18 points for the Mustangs, including nine in the big second period. Easton Ledo just missed double figures with nine points.
Garrett Yesslith led the Yellowjackets with 17 points, while Ruben Lopez followed with nine.
