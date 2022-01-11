ALEX — The Allen Mustangs had a good look at a 3-pointer to tie the score in the closing seconds but it didn’t fall in a 47-42 loss to Mountain View-Gotebo in Saturday’s championship game of the 2022 Longhorn Classic in Alex.
The Mustangs dropped to 7-5 on the season, while the Tigers — ranked No. 3 in Class B — stayed unbeaten at 12-0 on the year. Allen’s previous four losses were to Calvin twice and Class B No. 1 Roff twice.
Allen knocked off Class A No. 6 Calumet 62-57 in a semifinal contest on Friday.
“We played really well both nights against some good teams. We are just now starting to understand what it takes to compete with this young team,” said Allen head coach Greg Mills. “We are improving each time we get on the floor and with our schedule, we better get ready every night.”
Saturday, Jan. 8
Championship
Gotebo 47, Allen 42
The game was tight throughout the entire way. It was tied 10-10 after the first quarter and Mountain View-Gotebo led 21-18 at halftime. Both teams scored 13 points in the third period and the Tigers edged Alle 13-11 over the final eight minutes.
The Mustangs got a game-high 21 points from Garrett Nix and 13 from Brayden Tatum. Both players hit one 3-point shot.
Jake Beavert added six points for Allen.
Dalton Belcher led Mountain View-Gotebo with 18 points. He sank 6-of-7 free throws. Jagger Worley just missed double figures with nine points, while Skyler Kimberlin was next with seven.
Mountain View-Gotebo finished 10-of-14 from the free-throw line compared to a 6-of-8 showing by the Mustangs.
Friday, Jan. 7
Semifinals
Allen 62, Calumet 57
The Mustangs rallied from a 31-27 halftime deficit with a pivotal 21-11 surge in the third period to grab a 48-42 lead heading into the final frame.
Allen sank 8-of-11 free throws in the fourth quarter to keep the Chieftains at bay.
Garrett Nix again paced the AHS offensive attack with 22 points and was 8-of-11 from the free-throw line. Brayden Tatum followed with 19 points.
Easton Ledo had six points and Beckett Wells added five. Both players had one 3-point basket.
Calumet got a game-high 25 points from Matt Snyder. He drilled three 3-pointers and was 8-of-10 from the free-throw line. Hunter Arnold also hit double figures for the Chieftains with 13 points and went 4-for-4 from the line. Caleb Neschberger was next with nine points.
Calumet finished 19-of-26 from the free-throw line, while Allen turned in a 14-of-19 showing.
Allen’s contest tonight at Kiowa has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The Mustangs are now off until a Jan. 18 Pontotoc Conference showdown at Vanoss.
