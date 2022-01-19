SHAWNEE — The Allen High School boys basketball team needed a huge fourth quarter to surge past Strother 56-45 Monday night in the first round of the 2022 Pottawatomie County Tournament hosted by North Rock Creek High School.
Allen improved to 8-5 on the year, while the Yellowjackets lost for just the third time this season, falling to 8-3.
“It was a nice win. Strother is big and it was a very physical game,” said Allen head coach Greg Mills.
Allen will now meet the Wetumka-Earlsboro winner at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal contest.
In a first-round girls contest, the Allen Lady Mustangs made short work of Asher in a 47-17 victory. It was Allen’s third win of the season against the Lady Indians.
The Lady Mustangs, ranked No. 18 in Class A, improved to 11-2 on the year, while Asher fell to 4-14. No other information from this contest was available at press time.
BOYS
Allen 56, Strother 45
Allen had the early upper hand, grabbing a 15-10 lead after the first quarter and extending it to 29-21 by halftime.
Strother responded with a 19-11 run in the third quarter to knot the score at 40-40 heading into the fourth.
The Mustangs galloped to the win thanks to a 16-5 surge to end the game. Strother managed just two field goals in the final frame. Allen sank 6-of-8 free throws over the final eight minutes.
Sophomore Garrett Nix led the Allen offense with a game-high 24 points. He finished 12-of-15 from the free-throw line. Brayden Tatum followed with 12 points for the Mustangs, while Will Kaminski just missed double figures with eight points before fouling out.
Garrett Yesslith led the Yellowjackets with 21 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. He had 11 points during Strother’s big third-quarter push. Junus Mahdy also reached double figures with 10 points, while Trenton Wolfe chipped in seven.
Strother sank just 6-of-14 (42.9%) free throws compared to a 16-of-21 (76.2%) showing by Allen.
After defeating Strother 56-45 in a first-round contest at the 2022 Pottawatomie County Tournament, the Allen Mustangs will battle the Wetumnka-Earlsboro winner at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal contest at North Rock Creek High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.