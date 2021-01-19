ALLEN — The Allen Mustangs rallied from an early eight-point deficit and rolled past Vanoss 63-40 Saturday evening inside the Allen gymnasium.
Allen, which has now won four of its past five games, improved to 6-4 on the year. Meanwhile, Vanoss, ranked No. 8 in Class A, dropped to 11-3.
The Vanoss girls, No. 1 in Class A, defeated Class 2A No. 20 Allen 93-40 in the opener. No other information from that contest was available at press time.
BOYS
Allen 63, Vanoss 40
The Wolves raced to a 19-11 first-quarter lead but it was all Allen after that. The Mustangs outscored Vanos 17-7 in the second quarter to take a 28-26 halftime lead.
Allen then used a 20-6 run in the third quarter to take control and ended the game by outscoring Vanos 15-8 in the final period.
“We started a little slow but settled down after the first quarter,” said Allen head coach Greg Mills. “Vanoss is the best team we’ve played so far this season and we feel fortunate to get the win.”
The Wolves couldn’t find a way to slow down Allen senior Chad Milne, who scored a game-high 29 points that included two 3-pointers and a big dunk. Gage Holder, another senior, also hit a pair of triples and scored 22 points.
Sophomore Dillon Deatherage hit four 3-point baskets for all of his team-best 12 points. Riley Vazquez followed with 10. Sophomore Carter Perry, the Wolves’ leading scorer on the season, was limited to just two points thank to Allen’s stingy defensive effort.
The Mustangs face Earlsboro at 8 p.m. tonight in the first round of the Tri-County Basketball Tournament hosted by North Rock Creek High School.
Vanoss is at Roff tonight before traveling to the Cashion County Line Tournament where they’ll meet Clinton at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in a first-round affair.
