ALLEN — Allen’s one-two punch of juniors Brayden Tatum and Garrett Nix got hot early and the Mustangs galloped past outmatch Calvin 73-18 at home Monday night.
It was the season-opener for coach Greg Mills’ club, which also debuts in the No. 14 spot in the first Class A rankings of the year released Monday.
Allen was scheduled to host Coalgate Tuesday night and welcomes Asher to town on Friday.
Tatum and Nix combined for 19 first-quarter points as Allen opened the game on a 28-4 surge. The home team outscored the Bulldogs 24-2 in the second period to build a 52-6 halftime bulge.
Allen’s five starters sat the entire second half.
Nix led the AHS offense with 17 points, while Tatum followed with 14. Freshman Kayd Bell was next with nine points, all in the final two quarters. Sophomore Kale Horton added eight points off the bench and a total of 11 different Allen players reached the scoring column.
Nix and Cayser Nickell had 3-point baskets for the Mustangs.
Nevon Bump led the Bulldogs with 12 points, including a pair of triples.
Calvin, now 0-5, is at home against Buffalo Valley Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.