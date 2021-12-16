ALLEN — It was a historic night for the Allen Mustangs. Stratford had the unfortunate bad luck of being part of it.
The Mustangs sank an unheard-of 19 3-pointers in the contest and buried the Bulldogs 84-32 in a Tuesday night home game.
Allen inched above .500 at 4-3 on the year, while Stratford fell to 3-3.
Veteran Allen head coach Greg Mills said he hasn’t had a team shoot like that during his 24-year run as coach of the Mustangs.
“That’s the most we’ve made since I’ve been here,” he said. “We were shooting it pretty well.”
Pretty well doesn’t cut it. The Mustangs sank an incredible 13-of-14 — that’s 92.9% for those counting at home — and finished 19-of-27, cooling down to 70.4% overall.
Allen blazed to a 28-4 first-quarter lead that included seven 3-pointers.
“After the first quarter, I told my guys they can’t keep shooting like that. I was wrong,” said Stratford head coach Ray Ardery.
The Mustangs buried six more shots from long range in the second quarter and used a 29-8 run to build an insurmountable 57-12 halftime lead.
“Allen came out on fire and never looked back. I’m not sure I’ve ever been a part of a game where a team shot it that well” Ardery said.
“We knew going into the game we might struggle to score because I thought they were really good defensively and I knew their style would give us problems, but definitely wasn’t expecting them to shoot it like that,” he continued. “When Allen puts it together offensively and defensively like that, they will be very hard to beat.”
Allen sophomore Brayden Tatum sank six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 27 points. Freshman Cayser Nickell also buried a six-pack of 3-pointers for all of his 18 points. Sophomore Garrett Nix followed with 17 points, including four 3-point shots. Sophomore Easton Ledo hit two 3s and scored eight points and junior Kason Walker scored seven points, all in the fourth quarter, and made Allen’s 19th 3-pointer of the game.
Tucker Maxwell and Canaan Weddle scored 10 points each to pace the SHS offense, while Walker Chandler followed with six. The Bulldogs hit just two 3-pointers — one by Morton and one by Chandler.
The Mustangs return to action Friday when Class B No. 1 Roff comes to town. The Bulldogs are headed to Konawa on Friday.
Allen girls
stifle Stratford
ALLEN — The Allen Lady Mustangs limited Stratford to just two points in the second and fourth quarters and shut down the Lady Bulldogs in a 28-18 win at home Tuesday night.
Allen improved to 6-1 on the year, while Stratford — ranked No. 19 in Class 2A — dropped to 3-3.
Allen led 9-6 after the first quarter but used an 8-2 run in the second to grab a 17-8 lead at halftime.
Stratford closed the gap to 21-16 after three quarters, but Allen ended the game on a 7-2 run.
Junior Brooklyn Sanders paced the AHS offense with 11 points to go with a team-best seven rebounds. Freshman Stoney Cully was next with six points and also had four steals.
Lundyn Anderson scored five points to pace cold-shooting Stratford.
The Lady Mustangs host Roff on Friday, while Stratford travels to Konawa.
