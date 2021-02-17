ALLEN — If veteran Allen head coach Greg Mills stressed for his team to get off to a good start in their Class A District Tournament title game against Quinton on Saturday, the Mustangs certainly listened.
Allen shut out the Savages in the first quarter on the way to a convincing 59-37 victory to claim the championship on its own home court.
The Mustangs improved to 12-8 on the year and advanced to a Class A Regional Tournament showdown with No. 10 Velma-Alma at 8 p.m. Saturday in Allen. The Comets (14-5) advanced with a 55-47 district title win over Elmore City-Pernell. The Badgers had ended Stonewall’s season with a 62-56 first-round victory in the district at Velma-Alma.
In a girls consolation regional tournament contest scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, the Allen Lady Mustangs will host local rival Stonewall in a huge elimination game. Allen owns a 54-44 road win over the Lady Longhorns on Feb. 5.
Quinton sent the Allen girls into the loser’s bracket with a 30-26 district title victory. No other details from that contests were made available at press time.
BOYS
Championship
Allen 59, Quinton 37
The Mustangs blanked Quinton 15-0 in the first period and led 24-11 at halftime.
The AHS lead grew to 38-22 after three quarters before Allen ended the contest on a 21-15 run.
“We played pretty well overall,” Mills said.
The senior combo of Chad Milne and Gage Holder both had big games for Allen. Holder hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points and Milne also had 20 points and sank a pair of treys. Jake Beavert was next with six points.
Senior Jaxton West paced the Savages. He hit three 3-point shots and scored 19 points. Trenton Patterson was next for Quinton with seven points, including one 3-pointer.
Three players fouled out in the physical contest — Brayden Tatum for Allen and Blaize Bray and Jay Short for the visitors.
