WILBURTON — The seventh-ranked Allen Mustangs couldn’t quite get adjusted without a healthy Garrett Nix and dropped back-to-back games at the Class A Area Tournament in Wilburton over the weekend.
Nix, who suffered a back injury after taking a hard fall in a regional championship victory over Riverfield, didn’t play at all in a 65-34 loss to No. 18 Liberty in a Class A Area Tournament championship game. Nix scored just two points — via two free throws in the fourth quarter — in his team’s 43-29 setback to No. 2 Rattan in an area tournament consolation contest.
The Mustangs’ promising season came to an end at 19-6.
Nix and fellow junior Brayden Tatum gave Allen one of the best one-two punches in Class A this season. Veteran Allen head coach Greg Mills said he was proud of Nix for getting out on the court against Rattan, but said he was nowhere close to 100%.
Liberty 65, Allen 34
The Tigers raced out to a 22-7 lead after the first quarter and carried a 30-14 lead into halftime. Liberty limited Allen to just four points in the third quarter en route to a 40-18 lead.
Tatum paced Allen with nine points, including one 3-pointer. Seven of his points came in the first half.
Keith Howard and Cayser Nicklell were next with five points apiece for the Mustangs. Both players made one 3-pointer. Quinton Walker also hit a triple for the locals.
Jarren Cargil led Liberty with a game-high 24 points. He hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.
Trent Thompson was next for the Tigers with eight points. Hit also made two 3-point shots.
Liberty finished with eight total 3-point baskets and went 15-of-24 from the free-throw line. Allen finished 6-of-14 from the charity stripe.
Rattan 43, Allen 29
The Rams led 11-4 after one quarter and were still ahead 19-12 at halftime. Rattan carried a 29-20 lead into the fourth quarter and the Mustangs couldn’t make up much ground down the stretch.
Brayden Tatum paced Allen with 13 points, including one 3-pointer. Easton Ledo hit two 3-point baskets and scored eight points for the Mustangs.
James Childers led the way for Rattan with nine points. Four RHS players scored six points each — Jace May, Keegan Robertson, Luke Tabor and Dawson Addington.
