SHAWNEE — Allen’s one-two punch of Brayden Tatum and Garrett Nix combined for 56 points and the Mustangs knocked out Wetumka 70-45 in a lopsided semifinal victory Thursday night at the 2022 Pottawatomie County Tournament hosted by North Rock Creek High School.
Allen improved to 9-5 and advanced to tonight’s 8 p.m. championship game opposite Class A No. 8 Stuart. Wetumka — which had won nine straight games — fell into the third-place game at 12-3.
In a girls semifinal game, Class B No. 14 Earlsboro roughed up Allen 40-24. The Lady Wildcats improved to 11-4, while Allen — No. 18 in Class A — dropped to 11-3. No other information from that contest was available.
Coach Dottie Slabaugh’s AHS club will face Wellston at 1 p.m. today in the tournament’s third-place game.
BOYS
Allen 70, Wetumka 45
Tatum went off to the tune of a season-high 36 points. He hit four 3-pointers. Nix finished with 20 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets. The two combined to shoot 10-of-14 from the free-throw line.
Allen led 16-9 after the first quarter before Tatum scored 15 of his team’s 20 points in the second quarter to help boost the AHS advantage to 36-17 by halftime.
Will Kaminski was next with six points for the Mustangs.
Alex Allford led the Chieftains with 14 points and Jordon Osborn followed with 12. Chole Wright and Landon Morris added six points apiece.
