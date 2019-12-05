ALLEN — Most of Tuesday night’s Allen-Stratford boys basketball game looked like it was a battle of two football squads that hadn’t been in the gym long enough. That’s because that’s exactly what it was.
The Mustangs overcome a 10-point second-quarter deficit and finally got some separation late in a 54-38 win over Stratford in the first round of the 2019 Pontotoc Conference Tournament.
Allen improved to 2-0 on its young season and will face top-seeded Roff at 8:30 p.m. Friday in a semifinal contest. Stratford falls to 1-1 and will battle Calvin at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in consolation play.
Allen led 7-6 after a slow-moving first quarter before the Bulldogs’ 13-0 run early in the second period to grab a 19-9 lead. That SHS surge included back-to-back 3-point baskets from Payton Wood and another triple from Caleb Miller.
The Mustangs stormed back by scoring 13 of the final 15 points in the quarter. Allen got 3-point buckets from Chris Holcomb and Jaren Porter before Chris Milne sank a triple of his own as time ran out to give the home team — playing its first-ever game inside its new gymnasium — a 22-21 lead at the break.
Trevan Willingham hit a corner 3-pointer that knotted the score at 31-31 at the 1:22 mark of the third period.
Holcomb scored the first six points of an 8-1 Allen surge that ended when he grabbed a rebound and fired a nice outlet pass to Porter for an easy layup that pushed the AHS advantage to 39-32 with 4:47 left in the game.
Allen outscored Stratford 19-7 in the final period to pull away.
The biggest difference in the game was on the boards. Allen out-rebounded the taller Bulldogs by a whopping 52-26 margin.
Milne had a great first outing in Allen’s new home, finishing with 20 points, 16 rebounds and three steals. Holcomb also registered a double-double with 15 points and 11 boards. Porter, who hit a pair of 3-pointers, added 12 points for Allen.
Stratford got 13 points from Miller and 12 from Wood.
The Mustangs helped Stratford stay close by missing 15 free throws. Allen finished 14-of-29 from the stripe, compared to a 9-of-13 effort from Stratford.
Nix leads Allen past Tupelo
Allen senior Kinsey Nix scored 18 points to help the Lady Mustangs cruise past Tupelo 49-28 in a first-round matchup.
Nix finished 6-of-9 from the field and a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point territory and hit all three of her free-throw attempts. She grabbed five rebounds and had a pair of steals. Nix also became a member of the 1,000-point club with a free throw at the 5:03 mark of the third period.
Kaylyn Rowsey had a nice night for Allen with 12 points and five boards, while Jaycee Watkins hit a trio of 3-point shots for nine points.
Tupelo junior Shalyn McCollum scored 12 points for Tupelo — and was credited with two points when Nix hit a basket on the wrong end of the court.
Tupelo held a 30-24 rebounding edge but was hurt by 23 turnovers.
Allen led 18-6 after the first quarter, and a Nix 3-pointer put the hosts on top 28-12 late in the second period. Nix scored eight unanswered points in the third period to push the AHS lead to 38-16.
Allen meets Stratford at 7 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal contest. Tupelo will face Stonewall at 7 p.m. Friday in consolation play.
Stratford girls sock Stonewall
Angel Wood and Jaedyn Getman tallied 15 points apiece, and Laney Anderson supplied 10 Tuesday as the Lady Bulldogs ran away from Stonewall 60-21.
Wood knocked down three 3-point shots, and Getman converted one as Stratford ended up with seven treys in the game. Kourtney Willingham chipped in six points, and JimyJo Lemmings had five, including one 3-point bucket.
Tatum Brady connected on three 3-point shots in finishing with nine points for the Lady Longhorns, and Mahayla Walker had five in a losing cause for Stonewall.
The Lady Bulldogs set the tone early with a 19-0 first quarter and later outscored the Lady Longhorns by a 27-5 count through the second half.
Asher survives
first-round scare
The scoring of Mike McDonald and Patch Hamilton proved to be big Tuesday, as the Class A eighth-ranked and unbeaten Asher Indians overcame a 23-12 halftime deficit to edge the Tupelo Tigers 47-40 in an exciting first-round matchup.
McDonald tossed in 20 points, including three 3-point baskets, and Patch Hamilton added 16 points as Asher improved to 6-0 on the season. The Tigers dropped to 2-6.
“Tupelo was better prepared and more ready to play than we were,” said Asher head coach Scott Hamilton. “To our team’s credit, we showed some poise and maturity in the second half. We didn’t panic and just tried to win every possession on both ends of the floor. That helped us win the second half, 35-17.”
Tupelo’s Tye Gould hit a pull-up jumper with 1:33 left to cut the Asher lead to 41-40.
Hamilton answered with a fast-break bucket and after a THS turnover, he hit a free throw to put the Indians ahead 44-40 with 53 seconds left. Justin Melton helped Asher preserve the victory with a key steal on Tupelo’s next possession.
The Indians used a 17-7 third quarter to pull within 30-29 heading into the thrilling fourth period.
Helping in the comeback was the Indians’ ability to drain 20-of-29 free throws, even though they missed six in the fourth period.
Michael Moralez paced Tupelo with 13 points, and Gould followed with nine.
Asher will face Class 2A sixth-ranked Vanoss Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the semifinals. Tupelo meets Stonewall at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in consolation play.
Note: Brian Johnson contributed to this report.
