Allen boys push past Savanna

ALLEN — The Allen High School boys basketball team looks ready for a playoff run.
In their final regular season game, the Mustangs buried the Savanna Bulldogs 50-33 in a Tuesday night home game.
Allen has now won seven of its last eight games to improve to 14-6 on the season, The only loss during that stretch was a 63-53 overtime loss to Class A No. 13 Davenport. Class 2A Savanna fell to 7-10.
In the girls contest, the Lady Mustangs socked Savanna 55-43. Coach Dottie Slabaugh’s troops, ranked No. 18 in Class A, improved to 15-5 on the year, while the Lady Bulldogs dropped to 8-10. No other information was available from that contest.
The Allen boys face Elmore City-Pernell (8-12) at 8 p.m. tonight in a Class A District Tournament elimination game in Allen. The survivor of that contest is scheduled to meet No. 9 Velma-Alma (16-4) at 8 p.m. Saturday in a district title matchup.
The Lady Mustangs got a first-round bye and will meet the winner of a contest between Elmore City-Pernell and Velma-Alma at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Allen with a district crown up for grabs.
BOYS
Allen 50, Savanna 33
The Mustangs outscored Savanna 16-2 in the first period, limiting the visitors to a single bucket by Ty Hoffman. Allen then used a 12-5 second-quarter advantage to forge a 28-7 halftime lead.
Garrett Nix led the Allen offense with 21 points, including four 3-pointers.
Brayden Tatum was next with 17 points and a trio of 3-point baskets.
No other AHS player scored more than five points.
Savanna had do players reach double figures. Aydon Fry led the Bulldog effort with eight points, while Anthony Reagan was next with five. Nine different players scored for the visitors.
Allen hit 6-of-7 free throws in the game compared to a 5-of-12 (41.7%) showing by the Bulldogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.