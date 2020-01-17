ALLEN — The Allen Mustangs got a game-high 26 points from Chad Milne and used a big fourth quarter to help bury Silo 51-30 at home Thursday night.
Coach Greg Mills' club jumped back over .500 at 7-6, while the Rebels fell to 4-10.
In the girls contest, No. 2 Silo welcomed No. 19 Allen into the Class 2A rankings with a lopsided 72-33 victory. Silo improved to xx-1 on the year, while the Lady Mustangs dipped to 10-3. No other details about the girls contest were available at press time.
BOYS
Allen 51, Silo 30
Allen led just 10-8 after the first quarter but used a 14-4 surge to grab a 24-12 halftime lead.
The Rebels were still within striking distance, trailing 32-22 heading into the fourth quarter. Allen then pulled away with a 19-8 run to end the game.
Milne scored 18 of his 26 points in the second half and contributed 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Rylan Black also reached double figures for Allen with 10 points.
Silo got nine points from both Kyler Proctor and Carter Parker.
The Rebels sank 8-of-11 free throws in the contest compared to a 4-of-9 showing by the hosts.
Both Allen teams are part of the Tri-County Tournament in Shawnee next week.
