ALLEN — The Allen High School boys basketball team needed this one.
The Mustangs watched a halftime lead nearly disappear before hanging on for a 44-42 win over Stuart at home Tuesday night.
Allen improved to 10-6 on the year, while Class A No. 7 Stuart fell to 16-2. The Hornets’ only other loss this season was to Class B No. 2 Pittsburg a the Jim Walling Invitational in Earlsboro. They avenged that loss with a 46-37 win over Pittsburg at the Pitt Eight Tournament.
“That was a big win for this young team,” said Allen head coach Greg Mills. “The kids are coming together and playing with some energy.”
In the girls contest, Class A No. 20 Stuart toppled the 18th-ranked Allen squad 44-33. The Lady Mustangs fell to 12-4, while Stuart improved to 14-4.
“Stuart is a good team. They out-rebounded us in the second half. We gave them too many second and third opportunities,” said Allen girls coach Dottie Slabaugh.
Both Allen teams are back in action Friday, hosting Pontotoc Conference foe Tupelo.
BOYS
Allen 44, Stuart 42
The game was knotted at 13-all after the first quarter before the Mustangs came up big in the second quarter and outscored the Hornets 13-5 to grab a 26-18 halftime lead.
The hosts still led 34-27 after three quarters before Stuart made a 15-10 run in the fourth quarter before the rally fell short.
Brayden Tatum paced the AHS offense with 21 points, including six 3-point baskets. Garrett Nix followed with 13 points for the home team.
Lonnie Clayton paced the Hornets with 20 points and finished 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Drenon Colbert just missed double figures for the visitors with nine points — all in the second half.
As a team, Stuart finished 10-of-13 from the free-throw line compared to a 6-of-8 showing by the Mustangs.
GIRLS
Stuart 44, Allen 33
Allen grabbed an early 12-9 lead before Stuart used a 12-4 run in the second period to take a 21-16 lead at halftime.
Both teams scored 10 points in the third period before Stuart widened the gap by finishing the contest with a 13-7 run.
Junior Brooklyn Sanders led the Allen offense with 10 points. No other AHS player hit double figures.
Kaylee Davis hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored six points, while Stoney Cully followed with five. The trio of Taylor Harrison, Maggie Yarbrough and Macyee Davis all scored four points apiece.
The Lady Hornets also featured a balanced offense that saw just one player hit double digits. Senior Braelyn Blasengame scored 10 points to pace the SHS squad, while Addisyn Dalton was right behind with nine. Both Haili Igou and Haddie Lindley chipped in eight points apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.