Allen begins baseball season with split

ALLEN — The Allen Mustangs kicked off their 2023 baseball season by splitting a pair of games at their own festival on Saturday.
Allen rolled past Sasakwa 11-1 in the opener before falling to Tushka 16-2 in Game 2.
The Mustangs were scheduled to host Tupelo on Monday and invited Dewar to town at 4:30 p.m. today.
Game 1
Allen 11, Sasakwa 1
The Mustang scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning to erase a 1-0 deficit. Allen put the game away with three runs in the bottom of the third and three more in the bottom of the fourth.
Sophomore Alex Hill led an 11-hit Allen offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored from the top of the AHS lineup.
Conner Smith finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for Allen, while Kale Horton also ended up with two hits, a double, walked and drove in three runs.
Emmett Koonce went 1-for-1 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored for the home team, while Bodee Garrett had three RBIs.
Horton earned the mound win for the Mustangs. He struck out nine, walked one and allowed just two hits and the lone earned run in four innings.
Fraysson Coody cracked an RBI triple to drive in the Vikings’ lone run in the top of the first inning. Waylon Phillips went 1-for-2 with a run scored for Sasakwa.
Wyatt Davis absorbed the mound loss for the visitors. He struck out four and walked five in 3.1 innings.
Game 2
Tushka 12, Allen 2
Tushka scored single runs in each of the first four innings to grab an early 4-0 lead. The Tigers broke the game wide open with 12 runs in the top of the sixth inning. Fisher Hurt, Ryan Vessells, Pete Goodson and Tristan Gibson all cracked doubles in that frame.
The Tigers also took advantage of four Allen errors in the contest.
Vessells led a THS 12-hit attack, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Goodson finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Tushka, while Jaxson Gregory also had two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Gibson knocked in three runs for the Tigers, while Hurt went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Allen got six hits, all singles, by six different players. Conner Smith and Kason Walker scored the two Allen runs.
Tagan Simon tossed two innings and struck out four with one walk to pick up the pitching win. Landon Griffin pitched the final four innings with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Bodee Garrett was the losing hurler for Allen. He struck out two, walked three and surrendered three earned runs in 4.1 innings of work.
