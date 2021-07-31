JENKS — Allen High School standout Chad Milne launched the first 3-pointer of the game and found nothing but net. That got him rolling.
Milne scored 13 points to help the Small East surge past the Small West 95-71 at the 2021 Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State boys basketball games held Thursday night inside the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks.
“I thought he played pretty well last night,” said Allen head coach Greg Mills. “Hit a 3-pointer to start the game and got off to a good start.”
Milne — The 2021 Ada News All-Area Boys Player of the Year — will play college basketball at Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa.
“He looked like he was having some fun with that group of guys,” Mills said. “He went out representing Allen in a good way.”
Fellow Pontotoc Conference star Trayson Miller also represented the Small East squad and scored three points. Miller plans to play college baseball at Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kansas.
The Small East raced to a 26-15 lead after the first quarter before the Small West closed the gap to 45-44 at halftime.
However, the Small East dominated the final two frames, outscoring the Small West 50-27 to end the game. That second-half outburst included a 29-13 run in the fourth quarter.
Dale High School’s Dallen Forsythe led all scorers with 17 points for the Small East. Jace Hollingshed of Oklahoma Union, Garrett Long of Adair, Trey’von Brown of Hugo and Jayse Ward of Whitesboro all contributed 10 points each to the balanced Small East attack.
Luke Winslow of Christian Heritage scored a team-best 14 points for the Small West. Minco’s Cooper Shirley followed with 12 points and fellow Minco teammate Nick Burchfield also hit double digits with 10.
Large West clips Large East
Bijan Cortez of Kingfisher and Jaylan White of Norman North both scored 16 points to help the Large West conquer the Large East 108-102 in Thursday night’s late game.
The Large East led 81-74 after three quarters but the Large West finished the game on a 34-21 volley.
Bixby’s Xavier Glenn erupted for a game-high 23 points in a losing cause for the Large East. Marcal Johnson of Tulsa Rogers followed with 17 points.
All-State Football
The 2021 OCA All-State football game was played at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee Friday night.
Sulphur offensive lineman Garrett Trett (6-2, 245) represented the West offense, while SHS teammate Sage Borders (6-2, 255) was a defensive lineman for the West defense.
By The Numbers
Thursday, July 29
2021 OCA Basketball Games
BOYS
Game 1
Small East 95, Small West 71
WEST 15 29 14 13 — 71
EAST 26 19 21 29 — 95
SMALL WEST: Luke Winslow (Christian Heritage) 14, Cooper Shirley (Minco) 12, Nick Burchfield (Minco) 10, Cole Cathcart (Hooker) 8, Ryan Kelly (Snyder) 8, Cooper Gudell (Crossings Christian) 6, TJ Bennett (Garber) 5, Ethan Pyron (Arapaho-Butler) 5, Ahmad Kennedy (OKC Star Spencer) 3.
SMALL EAST: Dallen Forsythe (Dale) 17, Chad Milne (Allen) 13, Jace Hollingshed (Okla. Union) 10, Garrett Long (Adair) 10, Trey’von Brown (Hugo) 10, Jayse Ward (Whitesboro) 10, Trey Gaines (Beggs) 9, Brayden Oglesby (Howe) 8, Martell Davis (Varnum) 5, Trayson Miller (Roff) 3.
Game 2
Large West 108, Large East 102
WEST 24 26 24 34 — 108
EAST 32 26 23 21 — 102
LARGE WEST: Bijan Cortes (Kingfisher) 16, Jaylan White (Norman North) 16, Israel Hart (Midwest City) 13, James Locke (MWC Carl Albert) 13, Danquez Dawsey (Lawton MacArthur) 12, Matthew Stone (Kingfisher) 12, Caelin Hearne (Norman North) 11, Quentin Woodson (MWC Carl Albert) 8, Brandon Cowan (Lawton MacArthur) 7.
LARGE EAST: Xavier Glenn (Bixby) 23, Marcal Johnson (Rogers) 17, Marquel Sutton (Rogers) 17, Xavier Brown (Muskogee) 10, Martwon Taylor (Webster) 8, Kyler Mann (Owasso) 7, Jake Gendron (Bishop Kelley) 6, Marlo Fox (Sand Springs) 5, Caison Hartloff (Claremore) 5, Trenton Ellison (Owasso) 4.
