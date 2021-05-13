All-Star Classic to tip off Monday night

The show will go on!
More defections from the 2021 Ada News All-Star Classic girls rosters have whittled their numbers down to 14 total girls as of press time.
An incredible 15 local seniors have decided not to or can’t play due to other obligations.
There is also a new West girls coach. Rikki Wolfe of Sasakwa will now coach the West girls, replacing Stratford’s Mark Savage, who backed out because he may not be able to be present.
Due to the lack of depth on both teams, the girls game will be shortened by using five-minute quarters.
Both the East and the West boys teams have full rosters.
The All-Star Classic is scheduled for Monday, May 17 inside Ada High School’s Cougar Activity Center. The girls game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. followed by the boys contest at approximately 7:45 p.m.
Admission is $5 per person.
Preliminary rounds for the 3-point Shoot Out and Slam Dunk Contest — which are open to players in grades 9-12 (not just seniors) — will start at 4 p.m. at Ada High. The preliminaries are free and open to the public, but the gym will be cleared once the finalist are determined.
An All-Star Classic 3-point Girls and Boys champion will be crowned at halftime of the girls game and an All-Star Classic Slam Dunk winner will be determined at halftime of the boys contest.
