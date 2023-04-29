All-Star Classic set for May 22 in Vanoss

The 2023 Ada News All-Star Classic is scheduled for Monday, May 22 at Vanoss High School.
The basketball extravaganza will pit senior players from the East against senior players from the West.
The girls game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., with the boys game to follow at 8 p.m.
The ever-popular 3-point Shootout and Slam Dunk competitions will also be part of the All-Star Classic.
Preliminary rounds for those events will take place at 4 p.m. on game day inside the Vanoss Activity Center. Those activities are open to local high school basketball players in grades 9-12.
The rosters for the 2023 All-Star Classic will be chosen at a meeting of the Ada Area Basketball Coaches Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.