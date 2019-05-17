All-Star Classic basketball tips off Saturday in Vanoss

VANOSS — The 2019 Ada News All-Start Classic basketball games are scheduled for Saturday afternoon inside the Vanoss Activity Center.
The girls game is set to begin at 1 p.m., with the boys game to follow at 2:30 p.m. The contests will pit senior players from the East against senior players from the West.
The ever-popular 3-point Shootout and Slam Dunk competitions will also be part of the All-Star Classic.
Preliminary rounds for those events will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday inside the Vanoss gym. Doors will open at approximately 10:30 a.m. for those events. The gym will be cleared following the completion of the preliminary rounds.
The 3-point Shootout and Slam Dunk contests are open to any varsity players, regardless of classification, from the 17 schools that now make up the Ada Area Basketball Coaches Association. Players must have been involved with their school’s varsity basketball program during the 2018-19 season to be eligible.
Players for the West teams will wear white or light-colored uniforms on game day and will be the home team on the scoreboard, while the players on the East team will dress in dark suits and be visitors on the scoreboard.
Admission is $5 per person.
For more information, contact The Ada News sports department at 580-310-7526 or Vanoss administrator Charles Hill at 580-759-2503.
