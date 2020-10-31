All-District 2A-4 team includes four Konawa players

KONAWA — Four Konawa High School players were honored when All-District 2A-4 honors were announced.
Senior Camry Whitekiller was named the 2A-4 all-district second baseman and senior Kashyn Ortiz was an all-district outfielder.
Julie Coats was named a 2A-4 all-district pitcher and Tyra Yahola was the all-district third baseman.
"These four girls were the core of our team this year," said Konawa interim head coach John Impson.
Impson said Whitekiller and Ortiz made a formidable 1-2 punch in the Konawa lineup.
"Offensively, they were two hard outs. With them hitting in the three and four holes, they made the top of our lineup very strong. I can’t count how many times they came up in big situations and came through for us," he said. "And defensively it was hard to get anything by these two."
Impson pointed out that Yahola held her own at the hot corner.
Coats was the Lady Tigers' top pitcher throughout the 2020 season.
"Julie carried us in the circle. She kept us in every game this year. And she will only get better," he said.
The Lady Tigers finished 13-11 overall and were fourth in District 2A-4 with a 5-7 mark. Konawa reeled off five straight wins at the end of the season before dropping a pair of games to Mangum and state runner-up Dale in Class 2A Regional Tournament play.
"This was a tough year with everything that’s going on in the world. Not to mention, we had two tournaments rained out," Impson said. "But this team really learned to work together and made it easy to coach."
