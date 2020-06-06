ALL-AREA GIRLS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

GIRLS
1963 Donna Smith Stonewall
1964 Judy Patton McLish
1965 Bettie Taylor Byng
1966 Pat Cleveland Atoka
1967 Kay Robberson Mill Creek
1968 Kay Robberson Mill Creek
1969 Sue James Milburn
1970 Sue James Milburn
1971 Judy Corvin Byng
1972 Lou Ann Denham Latta
1973
OFF Val Daniel Stonewall
DEF Jeannie Stevenson Latta
1974
OFF Mary Gallup Stratford
DEF Janeen Cravett McLish
1975
OFF Glenda West Byng
DEF Boogie Beebe Latta
1976
OFF Gina Corsini Coalgate
DEF Brenda Nero Byng
1977
OFF Janet Denton Byng
DEF LaDawn Whitlock Byng
1978
OFF Beth Trammell Byng
DEF Brenda Clemmer Milburn
1979
OFF LaDonna Sanders Asher
DEF Dianne Sells Allen
1980
OFF Sharon Wingard Latta
DEF Pam Keys McLish
1981
OFF Rhonda Stephens Roff
DEF Cyndy Sherrell Roff
1982
OFF Jana Bottoms Vanoss
OFF Melinda Savage Stratford
DEF Nome McElwee Byng
1983
OFF Darla Bottoms Vanoss
DEF None Given
1984
OFF Julie Norman Latta
DEF Jana Johnson Latta
1985
OFF Donna Weller Tupelo
DEF Lisa Russell Milburn
1986
OFF Liz Brown Roff
DEF Susan Lurry Konawa
1987
OFF Liz Brown Roff
DEF Traci Henley Byng
1988
OFF Suzanne Rosson Stratford
DEF Kim Carter Byng
1989
OFF Jennifer Stevens Tupelo
DEF Nikki Standon Vanoss
1990
OFF Kendra Smith Vanoss
OFF Jan Frederickson Latta
DEF Stephanie West Ada
1991
OFF Shawna Townley Konawa
DEF Tracey Beach Roff
1992
OFF Marianne Miller Vanoss
DEF Starla Martin Vanoss
DEF Cody Gould Vanoss
1993
OFF Marianne Miller Vanoss
DEF Luciana Lillard Calvin
1994
OFF Shari Isaacs Vanoss
DEF Cathy Cook Konawa
1995
OFF Shari Isaacs Vanoss
DEF J’Shawna Smith Atoka
1996 La’Neishea Caufield Ada
1997 La’Neishea Caufield Ada
1998 La’Neishea Caufield Ada
1999 Caton Hill Ada
2000 Rebekah Mullins Konawa
2001 Haley Beasley Ada
2002 Chelsea Simpson Byng
2003 Keisha Priest Roff
2004 Linsey Ward Allen
2005 Jennifer Grant Konawa
2006 Kelsey Gee Allen
2007 Mallory Walker Coalgate
2008 Lauren Whitworth Ada
2009 Skyler Jenson Latta
2010 Nikki Nail Konawa
2011 Nikki Nail Konawa
2012 Raetchel Gray Byng
2013 Raetchel Gray Byng
2014 Aaliyah Blakley Ada
2015 Olivia Wells Ada
2016 Sydnee Brinlee Latta
2017 McKenzie Dean/Madalyn Jessepe Ada
2018 Emrie Ellis Vanoss
2019 Emma Epperly Latta
2020 Emrie Ellis Vanoss
Before 1973, only one female Player of the Year was awarded. From 1973-95, Forward and Guard Players of the Year honors were awarded (with the exception of 1983 when no Guard Player of the Year was awarded.)
