ALL-AREA GIRLS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsChelsea Simpson of Byng was the 2002 Ada News All-Area Girls Player of the Year.

GIRLS

1963 Donna Smith Stonewall

1964 Judy Patton McLish

1965 Bettie Taylor Byng

1966 Pat Cleveland Atoka

1967 Kay Robberson Mill Creek

1968 Kay Robberson Mill Creek

1969 Sue James Milburn

1970 Sue James Milburn

1971 Judy Corvin Byng

1972 Lou Ann Denham Latta

1973

OFF Val Daniel Stonewall

DEF Jeannie Stevenson Latta

1974

OFF Mary Gallup Stratford

DEF Janeen Cravett McLish

1975

OFF Glenda West Byng

DEF Boogie Beebe Latta

1976

OFF Gina Corsini Coalgate

DEF Brenda Nero Byng

1977

OFF Janet Denton Byng

DEF LaDawn Whitlock Byng

1978

OFF Beth Trammell Byng

DEF Brenda Clemmer Milburn

1979

OFF LaDonna Sanders Asher

DEF Dianne Sells Allen

1980

OFF Sharon Wingard Latta

DEF Pam Keys McLish

1981

OFF Rhonda Stephens Roff

DEF Cyndy Sherrell Roff

1982

OFF Jana Bottoms Vanoss

OFF Melinda Savage Stratford

DEF Nome McElwee Byng

1983

OFF Darla Bottoms Vanoss

DEF None Given

1984

OFF Julie Norman Latta

DEF Jana Johnson Latta

1985

OFF Donna Weller Tupelo

DEF Lisa Russell Milburn

1986

OFF Liz Brown Roff

DEF Susan Lurry Konawa

1987

OFF Liz Brown Roff

DEF Traci Henley Byng

1988

OFF Suzanne Rosson Stratford

DEF Kim Carter Byng

1989

OFF Jennifer Stevens Tupelo

DEF Nikki Standon Vanoss

1990

OFF Kendra Smith Vanoss

OFF Jan Frederickson Latta

DEF Stephanie West Ada

1991

OFF Shawna Townley Konawa

DEF Tracey Beach Roff

1992

OFF Marianne Miller Vanoss

DEF Starla Martin Vanoss

DEF Cody Gould Vanoss

1993

OFF Marianne Miller Vanoss

DEF Luciana Lillard Calvin

1994

OFF Shari Isaacs Vanoss

DEF Cathy Cook Konawa

1995

OFF Shari Isaacs Vanoss

DEF J’Shawna Smith Atoka

1996 La’Neishea Caufield Ada

1997 La’Neishea Caufield Ada

1998 La’Neishea Caufield Ada

1999 Caton Hill Ada

2000 Rebekah Mullins Konawa

2001 Haley Beasley Ada

2002 Chelsea Simpson Byng

2003 Keisha Priest Roff

2004 Linsey Ward Allen

2005 Jennifer Grant Konawa

2006 Kelsey Gee Allen

2007 Mallory Walker Coalgate

2008 Lauren Whitworth Ada

2009 Skyler Jenson Latta

2010 Nikki Nail Konawa

2011 Nikki Nail Konawa

2012 Raetchel Gray Byng

2013 Raetchel Gray Byng

2014 Aaliyah Blakley Ada

2015 Olivia Wells Ada

2016 Sydnee Brinlee Latta

2017 McKenzie Dean/Madalyn Jessepe Ada

2018 Emrie Ellis Vanoss

2019 Emma Epperly Latta

2020 Emrie Ellis Vanoss

Before 1973, only one female Player of the Year was awarded. From 1973-95, Forward and Guard Players of the Year honors were awarded (with the exception of 1983 when no Guard Player of the Year was awarded.)

Tags

Recommended for you