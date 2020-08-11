Alex Grinch-led OU defense still building toward 'elite' status

NORMAN — Alex Grinch wouldn’t want to go back a year.
It’s not a knock on the Sooner defense, which showed marked improvement from 2018 to 2019. Grinch is just a firm believer in building mentality and culture, two words often overused by coaches without much explanation.
Grinch, the second-year OU defensive coordinator, has no issue expanding on either topic. And he likes where his unit has progressed compared to last August.
“A year ago, I don’t know that you have a defense. You have plays. You have calls. And you have guys certainly making attempts to execute at a high level,” said Grinch during a virtual coaches luncheon, organized by the Citizens Advisory Board.
“By this stage a year ago, [you have] progress from spring, most certainly, but as you watch the film at the end of the day, you see signs of a defense, of a package, of guys running to the football. Guys with the intent of making plays and those things. But I wouldn’t call it a defense yet. Something that kinda developed over time, as you got through fall camp, and then in a lot of ways, too, from a trust standpoint, until you do it on a Saturday together.”
OU’s defense showed the strides coach Lincoln Riley had to hope for when he fired his first defensive coordinator, Mike Stoops, and turned to Grinch to rebuild the highly criticized side of the ball.
OU went from giving up 448.1 yards and 32.4 points per game in 2018 to 356.4 yards and 27.3 points the next season. Those averages include the 692 total offensive yards and 63 points LSU put on OU in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.
It’s a rough final memory for the OU defense. But it showed OU is far from where it wants to be and Grinch seems motivated by that.
His defense, often referred to as “Speed D,” is built on a philosophy of not just playing fast but providing maximum effort on each down.
“We tell them all the time, ‘Slow kids don’t play. Don’t be a slow kid. Fast dudes only,’” Grinch said. “That doesn’t just mean 40 times, it’s how you play.”
Grinch was asked during Friday’s luncheon about Speed D’s origins, replacing star power from 2019’s team and his expectations for this year’s group.
Through his answers, Grinch added context to what his culture is and the mindset he wants for his players.
“We take a lot of pride in this,” Grinch said. “One of the things from a leadership standpoint, you say, if I didn’t show up to practice today, could the kids function? I think sometimes the ego says, obviously if I’m not out there, then the whole thing’s gonna go [bad]. They’re not gonna be able to line up.
“The point being, if you have a defense, if you have a package, if you establish a standard, again, believe me, I’m showing up every day. But the point being is, there’s a defense when the kids can do it. When the kids can run a practice if they needed to. There’s an excitement that comes with that.”
OU is closer to that than it was a year ago.
As far as finding accountability and leadership in his players, Grinch has to see it on the field.
Replacing a first-round draft pick like linebacker Kenneth Murray doesn’t happen over an offseason. It gradually comes with the process.
“Every day is an opportunity to kinda see who those individuals are,” Grinch said. “The biggest point in terms of being a leader, it’s very difficult to lead if you’re not performing at a high level. Kenneth Murray’s not a leader if he’s not performing in the way he performed for us.
“So again, until you get on the field and you start stacking practices and all those things, the intangibles that come in a leadership role are gonna show themselves as we go through this thing.”
OU is already a week into fall practices. Although in the COVID-19 era, that’s subject to change essentially every day.
Most conferences have revised their 2020 schedules, and one league at the FBS level, the Mid-American Conference, canceled its fall football season on Saturday.
What’s to come next for OU and the Big 12 is uncertain. But if the Sooners are allowed to play this fall, Grinch hopes his unit can take a few more steps toward their ultimate goal.
Pandemic or not, Grinch knows it will be some time before they get there.
“We’ve got a long way to go to call ourselves an elite defense,” Grinch said, “but I would not want to go back to Year 1.”
