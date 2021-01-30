I’d like to inject some rhetoric concerning the shot clock for high school basketball.
I am a retired basketball coach from Byng and a member of the following Hall of Fames — The Oklahoma Coaches Association, the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association, as well as the Oklahoma Tennis Coaches Association and Murray State College. I strongly oppose the shot clock for high school basketball. I fail to even see it as a major issue since there’s rarely a need for it the way the game is now played. Within 25-30 seconds, there’s either a turnover or a good or bad shot taken. Period.
We have an excellent brand of basketball in Oklahoma with exceptional coaches and players. Why should we mandate changes? Implementing a shot clock would surely give high school players one more thing to process, and from a coach’s perspective, so much for the discipline of “making the extra pass to get a better shot”.
Most high school players already have their eyes over-focused on the 3-point line, so much that even collegians don’t make the 15-foot shot consistently like they used to. (Studies confirm this.) That’s why I call the 15-footer the “dinosaur shot” because it’s becoming extinct.
In actuality, they don’t make it because they don’t work on it. The reason ... it’s not a sexy shot like the 3-point shot or the dunk.
The last I saw, the 15foot jumper still counts two points and can be a difference-maker when a team loses by one point.
Also, if 9th through 12th graders are required to use a shot clock, would 8th graders be using it, as well? That would be deprecating for young players where a premium should be placed on ball-handling and good passing skills, which are becoming a lost art.
When I hear about the shot clock it’s always in reference to boys, but what about the girls?
Concerning the logistics of “holding the ball”, I always felt that if a team led by five or six points with two minutes to play they shouldn’t go down and jack up a quick shot but be able to continue to score on back-cuts, backdoor plays or win the game on the foul line ... the only shot in basketball where you’re unguarded.
In football, if a team is one score ahead, and has the ball with three or four minutes left, what do they want to do? Throw passes that can be intercepted or stop the clock, or run the ball, move the
chains, run out out the clock, and keep the opponent from getting possession. It’s not that complicated, is it?
High school basketball has a fine national brand in Oklahoma. “You’re doing fine, Oklahoma!” It’s still a beautiful game in this state, so why go to great lengths to cheat it, even if we live in an ever-changing society that constantly dictates “change”.
As a Native American, I can unequivocally say this about “change”: 400 years ago, before Europeans came to this land there were no taxes, no jails, no drug/ alcohol rehab centers, no bipartisan politics, few diseases, all the free meat you could eat, and best of all ... women did all the hard work within tribal societies.
And, then, Europeans came and gave us a better way of living.
Be careful what you wish for.
