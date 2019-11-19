TUPELO — Cody Airington knocked down three 3-point shots in pouring in a game-high 26 points and the Tupelo Tigers soared by the Stonewall Longhorns 80-52 Friday night inside the Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium.
The Tigers improved to 2-3 on the season, while Stonewall dipped to 0-4.
Harley Davidson and Jacob-Martinez Chamberlain each tallied 13 points for the Tigers. Chamberlain pulled down 10 rebounds, while Davidson collected six.
Michael Moralez chipped in 12 points and recorded seven steals for the winners. Davidson and Chamberlain also drained one trey each.
Clayton Findley fueled Stonewall with 14 points, including four 3-point buckets. Spencer Gatewood followed with 11 points, including two treys, and Cameron Brown had 10 points, including one 3-pointer.
The Tigers set the tone early with a 24-7 first quarter and settled for a 38-27 lead at the break. Tupelo went on to outscore the Longhorns 42-25 in the second half.
Tupelo hosts Stuart tonight, and Stonewall travels to Asher.
Big fourth period
propels Vanoss
NEW LIMA — Cade Paulin fired in 22 points, 11 in each half, and sank a pair of 3-point shots Friday night to help the Vanoss Wolves breeze past host New Lima 62-47.
The Wolves stayed unbeaten at 4-0 on the year, while the Falcons slid to 1-4.
Tucker Bucher also drained a pair of treys and finished with 14 points for Vanoss, while teammate Erik Hatton tacked on 10, including eight in the second half.
Riley Vasquez chipped in nine points for the winners, and Colten Bird rounded out the Wolves’ scoring with seven.
Chris Griffis tossed in 22 points to lead New Lima.
A 22-11 fourth quarter enabled the Wolves to pull away after leading just 40-36 after an exciting three frames.
The Wolves play host to Calvin tonight and entertain Latta on Friday.
Roff Tigers blitz Calvin
ROFF — Thirteen Roff players got into the scoring column Friday night, and the host Tigers rolled to a 62-31 ambush of Calvin.
Coach Larry Johnston’s club improved to 4-1 on the year, while Calvin fell to 4-2.
Trayson Miller led the way for Roff with 13 points. Brady Benedict followed with nine points, including one trey, and Cody Simon chipped in eight points, including one 3-point basket.
Jace McRay led Calvin with 11 points, including one trey, and Jonas Winningham tossed in eight points, including a pair of 3-point buckets.
The Tigers took control early with a 21-3 first quarter and then went on a 19-4 run through the second in building a 40-7 halftime cushion.
Roff is at Caney Thursday night, while Calvin treks to Vanoss tonight.
Sports Editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
