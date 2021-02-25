LATTA — The third-ranked Latta Lady Panthers didn’t exactly charge out of the gate against Wewoka in their Class 2A District Tournament championship matchup Tuesday night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
But once the Lady Panthers got going, they really got going in a 48-14 lopsided victory over the Lady Tigers.
Latta has now reeled off 14 straight wins to improve to 18-2 on the year, while Wewoka dropped to 6-8.
The Lady Panthers led just 8-7 after one quarter but outscored Wewoka 14-5 in the second period to go on top 22-12 at halftime. Latta came out energized in the second half, limiting Wewoka to just two points the rest of the way and ended the game on a 26-2 run.
“We started off slow and had some early turnovers,” Latta head coach Bruce Plunk said. “We steadily got better as the game went on.”
Jaylee Willis and Carson Dean led the LHS charge with 12 points apiece. Dean notched a double-double with 10 rebounds. Dean sank four 3-pointers for Latta, while Willis knocked down three triples — all in the second half.
Taryn Batterton also reached double figures with 10 points.
Miranda Louie led the Lady Tigers with seven points. No other Wewoka player scored more than two.
Latta will meet Calera at 6 p.m. Thursday in the first round of a Class 2A Regional Tournament at the Latta Panther Field House.
